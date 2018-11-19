Five Denver Bars and Restaurants Throwing Thanksgiving Eve Parties

The family has gathered, the pies are baked, the turkey is thawing. Now's the time to go out and reward yourself for your exact adherence to the holiday schedule and setting the perfect tablescape for the coming feast. What's that, you say? Your parents are at each other's throats, you burned the desserts and set off the smoke alarm, the turkey's still in the freezer? Even better! Get out there and drown your sorrows on Wednesday, November 21, before you face another Thanksgiving day. Here are our picks for Thanksgiving Eve drinking events around town.



Adelitas Cocina y Cantina

1294 South Broadway, Denver, 303-778-1294

2609 West Main Street, Littleton, 303-778-1294

Drinks aren't the only thing on deck at owner Brian Rossi's Mexican restaurant duo. His kitchens will be turning out Mexican-Thanksgiving fusion cuisine in the form of turkey tacos and enchiladas and pumpkin tamales all day Wednesday. Adelitas' doors open at 11 a.m., and the menu can also be found at Palenque Mezcaleria, right behind the South Broadway Adelitas, beginning at 4 p.m. In addition, the South Broadway location will be screening classic holiday movies to go with the Christmas music (hello, Wham!) all night. Find out more on the Adelitas Cocina y Cantina Facebook page.

Take a deep breath and breathe in the sea air at Lola this week. Mark Antonation

Lola Coastal Mexican

1575 Boulder Street

720-570-8686

Lola is taking the opposite tack when it comes to kicking off the holidays: If you just pretend it's summer, perhaps you won't spend the next five months scraping snow off your car in the morning. Hence, its Baja Brainfreeze party that runs from 4 to 10 p.m. Pretend you're on the coast with frozen cocktails straight from the Slurpee machine; fish, shrimp or lobster Baja-style tacos; and tequila and mezcal flights. There will even be old-school surfing videos on the big screen. Reservations aren't required, but to guarantee your spot in the sun and surf, call the restaurant.

EXPAND Get happy at Oskar Blues Grill & Brew's first Dranksgiving Kegger. Danielle Lirette

Oskar Blues Grill & Brew

1624 Market Street

720-502-3535

Oskar Blues is very concerned about you enjoying yourself on Wednesday night, though not at all concerned about your (inevitably terrible) Turkey Day hangover. From 7 p.m. to midnight, $40 gets you unlimited food and beer, games (the ubiquitous cornhole strikes again), and both silent and audible discos at the Inaugural Dranksgiving Kegger. Live it up — this is your best excuse to sleep until Thanksgiving dinner and bail on the potato mashing, parade watching and football. Details are up on the Oskar Blues Facebook page.



Revel Social

2229 Blake Street

303-498-0862

LoDo's newest bar is jumping into the Thanksgiving Eve fray head-first with its Thanks & Dranks party. Doors open at 8 p.m.; bring a non-perishable food item to donate and get a free drink, and for the first hour of the evening, you and everyone else in the house will be treated to free appetizers. There will also be an Instagram station (not sure what that is, as everywhere, including your great aunt's funeral and public restrooms seem to appropriate stations for posting a selfie these days), drink specials and giveaways. Find out more on Revel's Revel's Facebeook page.

EXPAND "Short fries" are the lesser-known cousin of Rocky Mountain oysters. Don't think too much about what's under that breading. Westword

Wrigley's Chicago Bar & Grill

18200 West Colfax Avenue, Golden

303-277-1551

Need something to talk about over turkey at the Thanksgiving table? Spend the night before at Wrigley's Annual Turkey Testicle Festival, and you'll have plenty of conversation starters (or stoppers) when you reveal last night's meal — fried turkey balls, or "short fries." The fun starts at 6 p.m., with "fries" galore and drink specials to wash the delicacy down if you find your throat feeling a bit dry. Information is up on the bar's Facebook page, and take heart — no matter how many balls you swallow this Thanksgiving, it can't be worse than talking politics with your racist uncle Ed.