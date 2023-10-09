 Five Warm and Comforting Dishes to Eat in Denver This Fall | Westword
Five Warm and Comforting Dishes to Eat This Fall

As temperatures drop, we're craving a fix of favorites like khao soi, mapo tofu and French onion soup.
October 9, 2023
Khao soi with crispy chicken at La Mai Thai.
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

After a scorching summer, we're looking at some chilly days this week. Here are some of the dishes we crave the most when we want comfort food:

Khao soi is a classic dish from northern Thailand consisting of noodles and protein, typically chicken in the U.S., in a coconut curry broth with crispy noodles on top. La Mai Thai, which opened last year in Edgewater, offers a traditional version as well as two tasty twists on the dish: one made with crispy chicken and another that comes with dumplings. Other spots that serve stellar khao soi include Taste of Thailand on South Broadway and Farmhouse Thai in Lakewood.
pumpkin curry in a white bowl
Ros Siam/Instagram
Pumpkin displays are out in full force at local grocery stores, but the gourds are good for more than just carving and pies. We prefer a savory spin on pumpkin, like the pumpkin curry at Ros Siam, another of one of our favorite places for Thai fare. You can also currently find pumpkin curry on the menu at My Thai Cafe and Daughter Thai.
click to enlarge
Meet & Eat Bistro’s mapo tofu sprinkled with ground Szechuan peppercorns.
Molly Martin
Mapo tofu is one of those dishes that feels familiar, even if you've never eaten it before. A combination of minced meat in a rich sauce with cubes of tofu, it's deeply flavored and ideal for cooler days. A generous sprinkling of ground Sichuan peppercorns adds a punch of tingly heat to the excellent version at Meet & Eat Bistro on East Hampden Avenue.
Molly Martin
Despite its name, Reckless Noodles, which opened last year in Capitol Hill, only offers a handful of noodle dishes. While we love many of the non-noodle options, like the caramelized prawns, the Ma La Braised Beef Cheek served over thick wheat noodles is a standout. It's made with Sichuan peppercorns as well as punchy pickled Fresno peppers, which balance out the richness of the meat.
broiled cheese on top of a bowl of soup
Brasserie Brixton's French onion soup is on its new happy-hour menu.
Shawn Campbell
Soup's on! There's nothing better on a cold day than a piping hot bowl of soup, and French onion is tough to beat. Among our five favorite takes in town is the slightly sweet version served at Brasserie Brixton in the Cole neighborhood. The decidedly non-traditional French bistro recently launched happy hour for the first time since it opened in 2020; among the food specials is a bowl for $10, available from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Other places where you can slurp on this cheese-covered classic include Bistro Vendôme in Park Hill, La Merise in Cherry Creek and two new additions: the 9+CO location of Le French and Jacques in LoHi
