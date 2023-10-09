Five Warm and Comforting Dishes to Eat This Fall

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
After a scorching summer, we're looking at some chilly days this week. Here are some of the dishes we crave the most when we want comfort food:
Khao soi is a classic dish from northern Thailand consisting of noodles and protein, typically chicken in the U.S., in a coconut curry broth with crispy noodles on top. La Mai Thai, which opened last year in Edgewater, offers a traditional version as well as two tasty twists on the dish: one made with crispy chicken and another that comes with dumplings. Other spots that serve stellar khao soi include Taste of Thailand on South Broadway and Farmhouse Thai in Lakewood.
Reckless Noodles, which opened last year in Capitol Hill, only offers a handful of noodle dishes. While we love many of the non-noodle options, like the caramelized prawns, the Ma La Braised Beef Cheek served over thick wheat noodles is a standout. It's made with Sichuan peppercorns as well as punchy pickled Fresno peppers, which balance out the richness of the meat.
our five favorite takes in town is the slightly sweet version served at Brasserie Brixton in the Cole neighborhood. The decidedly non-traditional French bistro recently launched happy hour for the first time since it opened in 2020; among the food specials is a bowl for $10, available from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Other places where you can slurp on this cheese-covered classic include Bistro Vendôme in Park Hill, La Merise in Cherry Creek and two new additions: the 9+CO location of Le French and Jacques in LoHi.