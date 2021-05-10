The Tastiest Events in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

This week starts off cheesy in the best possible way, then skews fun and festive with a collaborative dinner and beach-themed bar. If you don't already have tickets for Feast To-Go, Westword's celebration of the resilient dining scene that's pivoted to a grab-and-go event this year, it's too late: Feast To-Go is sold out. But you can still stop by Troy Guard's TAG before that twelve-year-old spot closes in Larimer Square. And Punch Bowl Social reopens on May 12.

Keep reading for events around town this week, as well as a few more to put on the culinary calendar for the weeks to come.

Tuesday, May 11

Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut Street, is going back to basics with its cider pairing. For $29, you can have a seat on the cidery's patio and nibble on a generous cheese-and-cracker plate from the Truffle Table paired with four pours of the taproom's effervescent brews (a gluten-free plate is available for those who prefer to avoid the protein in their food as well as their drinks). Can't stick around? A to-go pairing is available for $31 and includes four cans of hard cider. Pairings haven't yet been finalized, but take a look at Stem's Instagram for cheesy pics of past spreads, then pre-order yours on Eventbrite. The pairings are available from 3 to 9 p.m., but there will only be a limited number for walk-ins.

Wednesday, May 12

Punch Bowl Social will reopen its original location at 65 Broadway, a 24,000-square-foot playground dedicated to drinking, dining and playing games ranging from bowling to cornhole, Skee-Ball, shuffleboard and more. Happy hour will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, with drinks and bites from $3 to $7; brunch will return on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find out more here.

The middle of the week is traditionally Hump Day, but doesn't Mozz Night sound more romantic? Osteria Marco, 1453 Larimer Street, is incorporating its housemade mozzarella into every dish on the menu on Wednesday, May 12. There's fried cheese with smoked tomato broth; bucatini with pesto, cheese and roasted cherry tomatoes; short ribs with smoked mozz polenta; chocolate-covered burrata; and more. Reservations are currently available on Tock from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. (a $25 deposit per diner is required). Treat your favorite person and watch them go as gooey as melty mozz.

EXPAND Taj Cooke (front left) and Jesus Silva (front right) are cooking at Cooke's next Supper Club dinner on May 13. Courtesy of Taj Cooke

Thursday, May 13

Sold Out! For years, Westword celebrated the Denver dining scene at Feast, an annual eating extravaganza that filled the McNichols Building with tables hosted by local restaurants sampling their best dishes. Given the pandemic, Feast has pivoted and turned into Feast To-Go, a drive-thru event at Stanley Marketplace (2501 Dallas Street in Aurora) on May 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. that will again celebrate the city's resilient restaurants. But sorry, if you haven't bought your ticket yet, this event is sold out. Read more about what you're missing here.

There are still just a few tickets left for the Thursday, May 13, installment of chef Taj Cooke's Supper Club series. Cooke is joining forces with chef Jesus Silva (of the still-hibernating Broadway Market and the new Golden Mill) to turn out a multi-course meal at French 75, 717 17th Street. The menu hasn't been released yet, but visit Ms. Betty's Supper Club Instagram for pics and details about the previous two collabs in the series. Mythology Distillery is providing the cocktail pairings for the feast. Get all the details on the event website, where you can also purchase tickets, $125, for a 5:30 or 8 p.m. seating.

Friday, May 14

On Friday, May 14, essential workers will want to be first in line at the Kona Big Wave Beach Bar, 1611 Raleigh Street. That's because the pop-up event (which will be open to the public from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16) is open exclusively to essential employees on its first day of operations. There's no cover charge; just arrive between 4 and 8 p.m. for a beach-themed pop-up on the shores of...Sloan's Lake.

Keep reading for future food and drink events.

EXPAND Do bacon and beer ever go out of style? Courtesy Bacon and Beer Classic

Saturday, May 22

The love affair with adding bacon to everything seems awfully 2012, but we're including this year's Bacon and Beer Classic both because that seems a million years ago, and also because the event is one of the first summer food fests we've seen return to a fourth wave/post-COVID/mid- to late-apocalyptic landscape. Guests will be ushered along a path at Kennedy Golf Course, 10500 East Hampden Avenue, where they'll pause at stations to throw back beer, cider and pork products. The Classic touts full-sized bacon-based dishes instead of sample sizes this year. Purchase tickets ($79 or $59) on Eventbrite, where — like any bacon-munching, beer-swilling golfer — you'll need to pick your "b" time (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) to start your beer and bacon death march. Visit the event website for details.

Sunday, May 30

If your idea of brunch is less "I need some hair of the dog" and more "I've been partying since Friday night — why stop now?," Munchies and Mimosas is the event for you. After over a year on hiatus, the party is returning to the Hangar at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street in Aurora, for a brunch event with bottomless bubbly and a banger vibe. For $40, from noon to 6 p.m. you'll get a brunch spread, all the mimosas you can drink and over a hundred people dancing to tunes from DJs KScott, Simone Says and KDJ Above. Visit the Munchies and Mimosas Instagram for details, then snag tickets on Eventnoire.

EXPAND Last year's Vail Wine Classic gave attendees plenty of room to spread out. Team Player Productions

Thursday, August 12

Treat yourself to a long, boozy weekend in Vail from Thursday, August 12, to Sunday, August 15, at the Vail Wine Classic. The fest — which was one of the very few events that didn't go digital or "postpone" (aka cancel) its 2020 iteration — is putting on a pair of two-hour grand tastings at 1:30 and 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets will run you $99 for GA; $129 for thirty minutes early entry; or $225 for the aptly named "double trouble" pass, which gets you into both sessions at the early entry time. The tastings are an outdoor affair at Vail Athletic Fields, 646 Vail Valley Drive. Details about wine dinners, seminars and the inevitable day-after brunch are yet to be announced, but you can visit the event website for complete info and Eventbrite for tickets.

Know of an event that belongs on this calendar? Send information to cafe@westword.com.