 French for Sugar Closed, But Six New Bars and Restaurants Opened This Week | Westword
Openings & Closings

French for Sugar Closed, But Six New Bars and Restaurants Opened This Week

New additions to the culinary scene include Gringos Tacos, which is now serving at the Mercury Cafe, vegan bakery the Cake Bar and more.
August 19, 2023
The pink-hued French for Sugar is now closed on Colfax.
Michelle Hadden-Weekley
A run of closures in the Denver culinary scene continues. In Arvada, Elevated Seltzer has shuttered its taproom, which originally opened in 2019; Mockery Brewing poured its last beer in Denver on August 12 after nine years in business.

Two businesses closed their current locations but hope to make comebacks. Chef Amos Watts has closed his eatery the Fifth String, which opened in the former home of Old Major on Tennyson Street in 2020; he says he's searching for a new, smaller location where he can bring back the concept.

And the pink-hued bakery French for Sugar has shut its doors at 1201 East Colfax Avenue, where it will be selling its decorations, furniture and more from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 19. In an Instagram post, it announced: "We will continue to fulfill orders on our books through the months of August & September at our satellite kitchen and hope to begin our search for a new space very soon."

Balancing out the closings are six new establishments, including the Cake Bar, a Black-owned vegan bakery from Angie Wells, who originally launched Angie’s Vegan Cakes out of her home. "The Cake Bar’s mission is to create a joyous, inclusive space and offer a wide range of vegan treats and custom cakes that everyone can enjoy," according to a press release. It's located next door to City, O' City, in the former home of Make, Believe Bakery.

Gringos Tacos, which started as a pop-up before launching a food truck and then moving into several large venues in the metro area, now has a brick-and-mortar location at the Mercury Cafe.
click to enlarge a building with a tower
FlyteCo has added Over Flyte.
FlyteCo
Over Flyte is a new event space that debuted above FlyteCo Brewing's location inside the former Stapleton Airport tower in Central Park, complete with golf and ax-throwing simulators, ping-pong and beer and food from the downstairs brewery.

Englewood staple Rico's, which has been serving pizza, pasta, subs and more since 1979, now has a second location on East Colfax Avenue, in the former Pizza Express across from East High School.

Kava continues to trend in the state with the addition of That's Kava in Englewood, which operates as a coffee bar by day and offers an alcohol alternative nightlife. It also has a pool table and plans to host bingo, trivia, live music and other events.

Boulder-born acai bowl chain Rush Bowls continues its expansion with a new outpost in Thornton, its eighth location.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:
click to enlarge people standing in line outside a shopping center
Fans lined up for the grand opening of Rush Bowls in Thornton.
Rush Bowls
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*

The Cake Bar, 214 East 13th Avenue
Gringos Tacos at Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
Over Flyte, 3120 Uinta Street
Rico's Pizzeria, 2700 East Colfax Avenue
Rush Bowls, 13762 Colorado Boulevard, Thornton
That's Kava, 3394 South Broadway, Englewood

Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*

Elevated Seltzer, 5610 Yukon Street, Arvada
The Fifth String, 3316 Tejon Street
French for Sugar, 1201 East Colfax Avenue
Mockery Brewing, 3501 Delgany Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected]
