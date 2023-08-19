French for Sugar Closed, But Six New Bars and Restaurants Opened This Week

Two businesses closed their current locations but hope to make comebacks. Chef Amos Watts has closed his eatery the Fifth String, which opened in the former home of Old Major on Tennyson Street in 2020; he says he's searching for a new, smaller location where he can bring back the concept.
And the pink-hued bakery French for Sugar has shut its doors at 1201 East Colfax Avenue, where it will be selling its decorations, furniture and more from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 19. In an Instagram post, it announced: "We will continue to fulfill orders on our books through the months of August & September at our satellite kitchen and hope to begin our search for a new space very soon."
Balancing out the closings are six new establishments, including the Cake Bar, a Black-owned vegan bakery from Angie Wells, who originally launched Angie’s Vegan Cakes out of her home. "The Cake Bar’s mission is to create a joyous, inclusive space and offer a wide range of vegan treats and custom cakes that everyone can enjoy," according to a press release. It's located next door to City, O' City, in the former home of Make, Believe Bakery.
Gringos Tacos, which started as a pop-up before launching a food truck and then moving into several large venues in the metro area, now has a brick-and-mortar location at the Mercury Cafe.
Englewood staple Rico's, which has been serving pizza, pasta, subs and more since 1979, now has a second location on East Colfax Avenue, in the former Pizza Express across from East High School.
Kava continues to trend in the state with the addition of That's Kava in Englewood, which operates as a coffee bar by day and offers an alcohol alternative nightlife. It also has a pool table and plans to host bingo, trivia, live music and other events.
Boulder-born acai bowl chain Rush Bowls continues its expansion with a new outpost in Thornton, its eighth location.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- On August 19, a new LoHi bar called the Devil's Drink will make its debut.
- The owners of Historians Ale House are opening Locales Taco + Tequila Bar in the former Park Tavern next month.
- Humboldt Kitchen + Bar in Uptown will shutter on August 26.
The Cake Bar, 214 East 13th Avenue
Gringos Tacos at Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
Over Flyte, 3120 Uinta Street
Rico's Pizzeria, 2700 East Colfax Avenue
Rush Bowls, 13762 Colorado Boulevard, Thornton
That's Kava, 3394 South Broadway, Englewood
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
Elevated Seltzer, 5610 Yukon Street, Arvada
The Fifth String, 3316 Tejon Street
French for Sugar, 1201 East Colfax Avenue
Mockery Brewing, 3501 Delgany Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].