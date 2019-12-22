Reader: These Are Not Trash Supermarket Doughnuts!

The last batch comes out of the oven today.

After eight years in an assortment of locations, Glazed & Confuzed stunned fans at the start of December when it announced that it was closing its last spot, at Stanley Marketplace, by the end of the year. Well, the end is coming a little sooner than anticipated.

On December 20, this message was posted on the Glazed & Confuzed Facebook page: "This is it! Last day is looking like this Sunday???? End of an era, it was a good run and we had a blast. Come get your last donuts for a while, we don’t have anyone to deliver donuts after Sunday so it looks like we will be closing a little sooner than expected. This isn’t goodbye but just a new start for some new concepts while still incorporating donuts somewhere down the road!! Thanks Fam!!"

So if you want a last doughnut, get over there today, December 22. In the meantime, readers are still rolling out their thoughts about Glazed & Confuzed, often taking issue with each other.

Says Eric:

So people didn’t want their weekly intake of carbs/sugar on a single doughnut? Weird.

Responds Rafael:

A pint of beer has the carbs of a loaf of bread. Plenty of microbrews surviving around here...



Suggests Jackson:

Inaccessible suburban location strategy like big box stores make it time-consuming to want to get to.

Counters Jessica:

Us folks in the burbs like the good stuff. We travel to the city. Mayhaps you should gas up the Tesla and venture on into the burbs every once in a while.



Says Tara:

I’m sure it had nothing to do with the $4+ price tag.



Replies Heather:

So sad, they made an amazing product. For people saying $4 for a doughnut is ridiculous, would you pay $4 for a dessert at a restaurant? Would you pay $26 for a fancy bakery cake? These are not Safeway trash doughnuts to be eaten mindlessly; these are handmade specialty treats with bruléed fruit, homemade fillings and toppings. I will mourn the loss of the banana bread doughnuts forever.



Notes Aaron:

I don't understand how pretentiousness and donuts that cost 10x what normal doughnuts cost wasn't a viable business strategy!?

Vicki responds:

If people don’t patronize the locally owned places they like, they go out of business, then you’re left with the chain restaurant garbage.



We'll give the last word to Gabrielle:

As a former kitchen manager of this place, it's really upsetting to hear the news. They're not closing because they lacked business. It's personal. Just a reminder that the doughnuts were high-priced because we would show up at midnight every night and made everything from scratch. No buckets of fake glaze, no premade dough, no fake toppings. I remember making candied bacon, cheesecake filling, cookie crumbles, caramel, jams, compotes, chai concentrate, pastry cream, all of it. Not many doughnut shops in Denver do that. I wish Josh the best.

"I set out to do something a little bit different," explains Josh Schwab, who started his business eight years ago. "Waking up early every morning, coming up with new flavors — I always tried. I cared so much about the doughnuts."

And so did the doughnuts fans. "But I wanted to leave on top and with a good reputation — and I think I've done that," Schwab says. But he's not leaving entirely: In his interview with Mark Antonation, Schwab promised that those doughnuts "are not gone for good."

What did you think of Glazed & Confused? What are your favorite doughnuts around town? Post a comment or email cafe@westword.com.