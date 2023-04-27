Navigation
Chef News

Anthony Lopiccolo to Leave Goed Zuur as Chef Devin Rachles Prepares to Take Over

April 27, 2023 6:30AM

Devin Rachles (left) will take over the kitchen from Anthony Lopiccolo at Goed Zuur in May.
Devin Rachles (left) will take over the kitchen from Anthony Lopiccolo at Goed Zuur in May. Kristin Pazulski
When Goed Zuur chef and co-owner Anthony Lopiccolo found out he got the job as executive chef for Chalkboard Restaurant in California, he knew exactly who should take his place at the sour beer-focused restaurant.

Lopiccolo started Goed Zuur in 2017 at 2801 Welton Street with co-owner John Fayman, whom he'd previously worked for at Backcountry Pizza and Tap House in Boulder, where the two experimented with higher-end fare alongside the pizza menu. "It was a work in progress at Backcountry. The food Anthony was putting out was exceptional," says Fayman, but the customers were there mostly for pizza. "They weren't there to eat a caviar cracker paired with a unique beer."

So he and Lopiccolo discussed opening a smaller, more niche restaurant, landing on the sour-beer focus because they were both obsessed with lambics at the time. Since opening, the menu at Goed Zuur has taken a few turns, with interesting meats, cheeses and small plates as staples, plus occasional larger entrees as well as the recent addition of a chef's counter, all of which has been headed up by Lopiccolo.
Goed Zuur has been open for six years.
Goed Zuur has been open for six years.
Sarah Cowell

Now he's stepping away and leaving the beer bar/restaurant in the hands of Devin Rachles, a friend of Lopiccolo's and a longtime regular at Goed Zuur; Rachles will take over in May. "He's always been the right fit," says Lopiccolo, adding that they have the same "somewhat absurd fashion" in the kitchen.

The two had discussed Rachles joining the Goed Zuur team in the past, but it never worked out financially. "Unfortunately, the only way for it to work out was for one of us to move out and one to move in," Lopiccolo adds.

"I know a lot of people are bummed about Anthony leaving," Rachles admits. "No one really knows who I am. ... It's a great privilege and a great pressure," adds the chef, who honed his cheese knowledge at Whole Foods and worked in the kitchens at ChoLon, Barcelona Wine Bar and Redeemer Pizza.

Goed Zuur will still look and feel the same to customers: the menu structure, recently updated to include shareables, sandwiches, desserts and meat/cheese/butter boards, will remain. The Sunday ramen menu will continue as well, and the chef's tasting counter will come back under Rachles in early June.
click to enlarge Man holding cheese board
Anthony Lopiccolo is leaving Goed Zuur to work for Chalkboard Restaurant in California.
Kristin Pazulski

Rachles anticipates eventually adding his own touch to the menu. "I don't want to change too fast. I'm planning it strategically. I want to show people what the next phase of Goed Zuur can be," he says. "I really would like to honor what they've done in the past six years."

Lopiccolo's last tasting menu will be served on May 5; that dinner is already sold out. "It's always going to feel like an unfinished book in a way, because I didn't get to finish the series," he says of his original plan for the chef's counter.

But he does anticipate returning to Denver for pop-ups and collaborations. "I feel like I'm tied to Denver whether I like it or not," he jokes — Lopiccolo is also still part owner of Goed Zuur.

The restaurant will celebrate Lopiccolo during its sixth-anniversary party on May 6, which is also the chef's last day. The festivities will kick off at 2 p.m. and will include the release of Goed Zuur's collaboration beer with Westbound & Down, Acid Jazz Vol. 6.

Rachles knows he has some big shoes to fill, as Lopiccolo has been the face of Goed Zuur since the beginning. "I'm really stoked to meet people, but we're really losing someone important," he says. "In my heart, I'm just as sad to lose him as I am happy to start work here."

Goed Zuur is located at 2801 Welton Street and is open 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit goedzuur.com.
Kristin Pazulski has been a renaissance faire wench, a reporter, an espresso-shot slinger, the editor of a newspaper for the homeless: The Denver VOICE, and a grant writer. She now works in philanthropy, as well as a freelance writer covering Denver's restaurant scene, mainly in Five Points, Whittier, and RiNo. She also writes a little travel-from-home blog, started during the pandemic, visiting countries and lore via books.
Contact: Kristin Pazulski

