Goldspot Hosts Its Third Annual Queertoberfest on October 22

Over the past two years, Goldspot Brewing has raised roughly $9,000 for various queer and BIPOC charities through its Queertoberfest event. On Sunday, October 22, it will host the third annual edition of the free-to-attend event from noon to 7 p.m at 4970 Lowell Boulevard.
For this year’s Queertoberfest, Goldspot is inviting other breweries to bring beer and choose a charity of their choice to benefit; Goldspot will then match donations to that charity.
“It’s important to involve multiple charities, mainly because of intersectionality,” says Kelissa Hieber, who took over as sole owner of Goldspot in 2021. “It also creates more engagement for every brewery to be able to choose a charity they personally connect with and want to support,” she adds.
Current confirmed breweries include Bierstadt Lagerhaus, Burns Family Artisan Ales, Cellar West Brewery, Ceria Brewing, Left Hand Brewing, New Belgium Brewing, New Image Brewing, Novel Strand Brewing, Our Mutual Friend Brewing, Raíces Brewing, Ska Brewing, Wibby Brewing and Woods Boss Brewing.
Tokens will be available for $2.50 each, sold in packs of five or ten. Each token can be redeemed for a four-ounce pour from any of the breweries on hand, and 25 percent of the sales from tokens will go to the breweries' chosen nonprofits.
Gluten-free options from Golden’s Holidaily Brewing, as well as Goldspot’s seltzer, will also be available, along with non-alcoholic options.
Live music will take place from 2 to 5 p.m., with Jess d'Arbonne and Jon Ham performing. A game area will feature beer pong, musical chairs and a stein-holding competition.
Little Red’s Kitchen and Cholo Ass Vegan will be on site to provide food. Local artist Brayan Montes-Terrazas, who helped Goldspot with its rebrand earlier this year, will also be on hand with art for sale.
Hieber’s goal for the third year of the event is to raise at least $4,000.
Queertoberfest will take place on Sunday, October 22, from noon to 7 p.m. at Goldspot Brewing, located at 4970 Lowell Boulevard in Denver. The event is free to attend, and tokens will be available for purchase the day of the event.