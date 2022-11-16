Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Watch This Colorado Business Compete for Best Pie in the Country on Good Morning America

November 16, 2022 6:35AM

GMA stopped in Denver for its United States of Pie competition.
GMA stopped in Denver for its United States of Pie competition. Good Morning America
Is the country's best pie made in Colorado? Good Morning America is on a mission to find out with its United States of Pie competition. This lead-up to Thanksgiving includes stops in four cities where two businesses are going head to head, showing off their pie prowess. Then on Friday, November 18, the winners from each city will appear on GMA for the final showdown in its New York City studio, judged by chef, television personality, restaurateur and author Richard Blais; singer, actress and chef Patti LaBelle; New York Mets player Mark Canha; and GMA's Lara Spencer.

The pie tour kicked off in Tampa and stopped in at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora on November 15. It will also swing through Chicago and Boston this week.

"These are two amazing family-owned companies," says Eva Pilgrim, the Good Morning America Weekend co-anchor who was tasked with overseeing the competition in Colorado, where the 92-year-old Colorado Cherry Company pit its cherry pie against Colorado Springs's 3.14 Pi Bar and its Black Bottom Bourbon Pecan. "I really think I got the best assignment, because these were the best two flavors on the list," Pilgrim adds.

Ultimately, the judges, who included Denver Broncos player Kareem Jackson, radio DJ Chelsea Thomas and Matt James from The Bachelor, declared 3.14's pie the best in the state, thanks to its combination of raw and roasted nuts, the non-traditional addition of a base layer of chocolate ganache, and its use of high-quality Colorado-made bourbon. 



“We aren’t your average pie or traditional family-run business, and we think that’s exactly what sets us apart from the competition,” says 3.14 Pi Bar owner Becca Boudreaux. “We’re excited to be going to the final round of GMA’s United States of Pie, and proudly represent Colorado with what we consider to be the best pie in America.”

Pilgrim is rooting for 3.14 as well. "They were both amazing pies, but I have a hard time believing anyone else can beat that pecan pie," she notes. But her spouse, a cherry pie fan, may be the real winner as a result of her trip to Colorado, because Pilgrim took the goods from Colorado Cherry Company home for him to enjoy. "My husband was cheering," she says.

The overall winner of the competition will win bragging rights along with a $10,000 prize, so tune in from 7 to 9 a.m. Friday to see if Colorado takes the cake...or, rather, the pie. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation