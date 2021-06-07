The Halal Guys Announces Opening Date for First Colorado Location

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

It's official: The Halal Guys, the hit Manhattan food cart that grew into a ninety-plus location chain, will open at 14535 East Alameda Avenue in the Aurora City Center on Friday, June 18. The Halal Guys Aurora, originally announced in January, is the first in the state and is owed by franchisees Chris Bui and Kevin Than, both Colorado natives.

The menu will have all the Halal Guys standards (including plenty of the famed white sauce), but the design of the 2,100 square-foot space is a departure from past locations. The Aurora location, outfitted with a large outdoor patio, is among the first to boast a new look with elements inspired by the brand's street-cart origins.

The brand has a cult following, and the owners are betting on that reputation to make a big splash. Plans for the week-long grand opening event include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m. on June 18, followed by live music throughout the day, freebies and giveaways — they're even offering up free food for a year to ten people in order to pump up the excitement level.

But judging from the nearly 500 comments generated by Westword's Facebook post about the Halal Guys coming to town, this opening may just result in a traffic jam the likes of which have not been seen since the twelve-hour wait at In-N-Out on its opening day in Aurora last November.

Are New York transplants as passionate as California burger fans in Colorado? We'll soon find out.