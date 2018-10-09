Hayati Takes Over Former Home of Underground Vegan Eatery

Opening a restaurant isn't cheap. But if you want to cut costs, there are certain things you can do, whether that's handling some of the construction and decor on your own, finding a location with low rent or maintaining a small staff (and putting in a ton of hours yourself). But one thing you shouldn't skimp on is making sure you're fully licensed and up to code with the city.

We appreciate the DIY ethic and counterculture attitude (plus the sheer chutzpah) exhibited by the Handy Diner during its brief tenure at 2958 Downing Street. But the long arm of the law eventually caught up with the tiny vegan diner that was serving food without a license, and the place was shut down in March 2017 (after a year of staying off the city's radar, no less).