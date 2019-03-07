Hickenlooper Skips Beer, Pours Out Politics in Return to Wynkoop Brewing

Recently unemployed governor and now-presidential candidate John Hickenlooper returned to Denver from his announcement on Good Morning America in New York City and met with the press on March 7 at the friendly spot from which he launched his political career so many years ago, the Wynkoop Brewing Company.

But this was a far cry from the ale-swilling, glad-handing Hickenlooper that Denver embraced in 2003, when he made the jump from running a pub to politics. During his swift, effective campaign to become Denver's mayor, he made fun of the "nonsense" of government, as well as his own wardrobe. Now the suit-and-tie-wearing candidate stood behind a podium in the Wynkoop's Mercantile Room, whose walls could certainly tell some stories, while two lines of local and national media shone their lights on him.

Hickenlooper seemed to acknowledge as much. “The very notion of me wearing a tie in this room is heresy,” he quipped. Asked if he was going to have a beer, he said, “No...I wish.”