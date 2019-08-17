Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

If you're not close to a Next Door Eatery, it's only a matter of time.

While Elon Musk aims for outer space, his brother, Kimbal Musk, is aiming for the wide-open space of suburban Denver and middle America. The co-founder (along with Hugo Matheson) of the Kitchen Restaurant Group has launched another outpost of Next Door American Eatery, the satellite of the Kitchen that first debuted in Boulder in 2011. The newest Next Door, located just off Westminster's Orchard Town Center, marks the eleventh in the group, with seven in Colorado and four more in Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois. This may be flyover territory for East- and West-Coasters, but it's prime restaurant real estate for Musk. The newest member of the Next Door squadron is open from 11 a.m. daily for lunch and dinner.

Gelato Boy scooped its last scoops at Zeppelin Station earlier this month, but you can still track down your favorite flavors at two Boulder locations (1433 and 1021 Pearl Street), and in the frozen-desserts aisle at local Whole Foods Markets. Founders Bryce and Giulia Licht (an appropriate name for gelato makers, if there ever was one) just started selling pints at the grocery chain this past spring. Gelato Boy also has a new location in the works at the 9th + Colorado development in east Denver.

Here's our complete list of openings and closings for the week of August 12 through August 18, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Arepa Fresca (inside Whole Foods Market), 1701 Wewatta Street

Next Door American Eatery, 14345 Orchard Parkway, Westminster

Snarfburger, 2535 Federal Boulevard

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Izakaya Ronin, 3053 Brighton Boulevard

Gelato Boy (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Mario's Ocean Club (Saturday), 560 South Broadway

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

EXPAND Venezuelan arepas are the star at this new quick-service counter. Courtesy Arepa Fresca

"Union Station Whole Foods Welcomes Vegan Arepas Eatery"



EXPAND Chef Biju Thomas (center) in the kitchen at Biju's Little Curry Shop at Broadway Market. Danielle Lirette

"Biju Thomas Is Closing His Original RiNo Curry Shop"



EXPAND Mario's Ocean Club will close on Saturday, August 17. Mark Antonation

"Mario's Ocean Club Will Close This Weekend"



EXPAND Restaurateurs Justin Morse and Amy Keil at the future site of Brasserie Brixton. Staci Berry

"Brasserie Brixton Will Soon Bring Casual French Dining to Cole"



EXPAND Edgewater Public Market is aiming for an early fall opening. Courtesy Edgewater Public Market/ Meridian 105 Architecture

"Edgewater Public Market Aims for Fall Opening"

As new restaurants continue to open, we keep track of what's best, whether it's the high-end eateries or the humble hangouts. After the first half of the year, we picked the ten best new restaurants of 2019 so far.

This summer, we've also shared our selections for the best burger bars, the best restaurant patios and the best hot dogs. Now, get out there and eat!

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.