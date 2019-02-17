Reader: I'll Brake for Brunch Any Time of Day

Ignite Kitchen & Cocktails will light up the night beginning March 1, when it starts offering a second brunch from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

"Since day one, we've been killing it with bottomless mimosas and brunch," Ignite director of operations Sean Huggard says of the Ballpark eatery at 2124 Larimer Street. But the restaurant sees less action after standard dinner hours as partiers flock to clubbier venues in the neighborhood, he adds, "so we thought, let's not be part of the drunken chaos — let's feed people."