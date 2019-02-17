Reader: I'll Brake for Brunch Any Time of Day

Ignite Kitchen & Cocktails will light up the night beginning March 1, when it starts offering a second brunch from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
"Since day one, we've been killing it with bottomless mimosas and brunch," Ignite director of operations Sean Huggard says of the Ballpark eatery at 2124 Larimer Street. But the restaurant sees less action after standard dinner hours as partiers flock to clubbier venues in the neighborhood, he adds, "so we thought, let's not be part of the drunken chaos — let's feed people."
And people are eating up the idea. Says Victoria:
This is what dreams are made of.
Adds Pamela:
After a night of drunken debauchery, natch.
Confesses Joe:
I'll brake for brunch any time of the day...morning, noon or night.
Warns Lysa:
Till 3 a.m.??!! Serving food till 3 a.m.... in that neighborhood? It's not like Ian's Pizza. These employees, these BoH and FoH employees, oh my goodness, I feel for them already. And managers will be there till 4 to 5 a.m. Nightmare.
Asks Scott:
They just thought of this? I guess better late than never?
Notes Jason:
Back in my day, we just went to Denny's or Waffle House.
And Christine concludes:
23 Parrish did it better thirty years ago in the same hood...
As readers point out, Ignite's idea isn't new...and it isn't even new to this area, where 23 Parrish offered late-night brunch decades ago at 2301 Blake Street, in the current home of Blake Street Tavern. And just a few feet from Ignite, Biker Jim's currently serves until the wee hours, although elk sausage isn't exactly standard brunch fare.
Ignite's regular brunch menu will be served from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, with a few additional dishes such as chicken wings and loaded mac and cheese thrown in. There will also be bottomless mimosas for anyone ordering food, along with the bar's cocktail menu.
And although the alcohol stops at 2 a.m., the mimosa deal doesn't bottom out: When you sign on for the bottomless option, you'll get a wristband that will allow you to partake the next morning, too, as long as you purchase another brunch entree.
Bottom's up!
What do you think of Ignite's idea? Where is your favorite place to brunch in Denver...day or night? Post a comment or email cafe@westword.com.
