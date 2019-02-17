 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Reader: I'll Brake for Brunch Any Time of Day
Ignite Kitchen & Cocktails

Reader: I'll Brake for Brunch Any Time of Day

Westword Staff | February 17, 2019 | 5:07am
AA

Ignite Kitchen & Cocktails will light up the night beginning March 1, when it starts offering a second brunch from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

"Since day one, we've been killing it with bottomless mimosas and brunch," Ignite director of operations Sean Huggard says of the Ballpark eatery at 2124 Larimer Street. But the restaurant sees less action after standard dinner hours as partiers flock to clubbier venues in the neighborhood, he adds, "so we thought, let's not be part of the drunken chaos — let's feed people."

Continue Reading

And people are eating up the idea. Says Victoria:

This is what dreams are made of.

Adds Pamela: 

After a night of drunken debauchery, natch.

Confesses Joe:

 I'll brake for brunch any time of the day...morning, noon or night.

Warns Lysa: 

Till 3 a.m.??!! Serving food till 3 a.m.... in that neighborhood? It's not like Ian's Pizza. These employees, these BoH and FoH employees, oh my goodness, I feel for them already. And managers will be there till 4 to 5 a.m. Nightmare.

Asks Scott: 

They just thought of this? I guess better late than never?

Notes Jason: 

Back in my day, we just went to Denny's or Waffle House.

And Christine concludes: 

 23 Parrish did it better thirty years ago in the same hood...

Keep reading for more about brunch in Denver.

Reader: I'll Brake for Brunch Any Time of Day
Bridget Wood

"Brunch at Max's Wine Dive Brings Out Champagne and Birthday Cake"

Reader: I'll Brake for Brunch Any Time of Day
Bridget Wood

"Rioja Offers an Elegant but Inventive Brunch in Larimer Square"

Reader: I'll Brake for Brunch Any Time of Day
Ignite

"Ignite Rolls Out Late-Night Brunch for Ballpark Partiers"

As readers point out, Ignite's idea isn't new...and it isn't even new to this area, where 23 Parrish offered late-night brunch decades ago at 2301 Blake Street, in the current home of Blake Street Tavern. And just a few feet from Ignite, Biker Jim's currently serves until the wee hours, although elk sausage isn't exactly standard brunch fare.

Ignite's regular brunch menu will be served from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, with a few additional dishes such as chicken wings and loaded mac and cheese thrown in. There will also be bottomless mimosas for anyone ordering food, along with the bar's cocktail menu.

And although the alcohol stops at 2 a.m., the mimosa deal doesn't bottom out: When you sign on for the bottomless option, you'll get a wristband that will allow you to partake the next morning, too, as long as you purchase another brunch entree.

Bottom's up!

What do you think of Ignite's idea? Where is your favorite place to brunch in Denver...day or night? Post a comment or email cafe@westword.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: