Reader: Indy Restaurants Close, but In-N-Out Gets Lines? Sheeple!

Sad but true: On November 20, while local restaurants were closing up their dining rooms in order to comply with the COVID-fighting new Level Red rules that require they go to just outdoor dining, takeout and delivery — or closing altogether — the new In-N-Out Burger at 14150 East Alameda Avenue had a twelve-hour line, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The cops were there not just to direct traffic, but to stop fights breaking out between would-be consumers eager to bite into this California transplant/fad-food chain that had finally opened two stores in Colorado (the other is in Colorado Springs), with more to come next year.

Comments on the Westword Facebook story about the long wait debated whether a burger is ever worth a massive traffic jam, much less a fistfight. Says Eric:

As a native of Aurora, I couldn't be more embarrassed.



Notes Jolene:

It’s true!! I got onto I-225 south at about three Friday afternoon and the cars were backed up onto Alameda over the bridge of the freeway down all the way onto the freeway exit!



Wonders Amy:

Who in their right mind would wait 12 hours for a fast-food hamburger??? This is what is wrong with this country. Can't fix stupid.



Answers Jared:

Yeah, I waited 12 hours for one. It was great!

Responds Anthony:

If you waited in line for 12 hours for fast food, may a piano fall from the sky and crush you into smithereens. Get a f*cking life!



Notes Adam:

The xenophobic, ethnocentric citizens of Colorado beating the ???? out of each other for a California burger. What could be more ironic?



Notes Dave:



Look, I like In-N-Out. It's my favorite chain burger, but it's not Soylent Green, for Heston's sake.



Adds Gabriel:



I don’t understand. I tried one in Cali and was highly disappointed. Just another fast-food burger.



Notes Jennifer:

And all the small businesses shutting down. Pathetic.

Advises Michelle:



Go spend your burger money locally! So many great independent restaurants serving up cheeseburgers 10x better than In-N-Out.



Adds Austin:

While local restaurants are closing, people flock to In-N-Out. Shows you where Americans place their values. Colorado continues to be flipped to a corporate market. Support small business!



Concludes Angela:



Westword, new headline: While independent restaurants close around them, Coloradans display their acceptance of existing as sheep.



In their responses, readers also offered some other joints serving great burgers. Crown Burger, in particular, has some real fans — and also is fast-food casual. (Get the pastrami burger!) What's your favorite burger in Denver? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.

