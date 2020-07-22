Join Chef Kent Rathbun for a Happy-Hour Cooking Class Today

Kent Rathbun will be cooking on his own tonight.

What's cooking tonight? Your at-home happy hour could be even happier if you sign up for In the Kitchen With Kent Rathbun, a free cooking class presented at 5 p.m. tonight, July 22, by the Westword Virtual Social Club.

Westword and its sibling papers in Texas and Florida have partnered with Kent Rathbun, 2008 Iron Chef America winner and four-time James Beard-nominated American chef, for this online event that will feature Rathbun in his own kitchen, sharing tips and tricks behind three dishes tied to Colorado, Florida and Texas. And they are:

Colorado: BBQ spiced pecan-crusted trout with a grilled tomato butter sauce

Florida: Habanero, cilantro and lime marinated snapper with grilled Pineapple and black bean pico de gallo

Texas: Strip steak with rosemary butter and grilled onion petals

The event is sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka and benefits the American Heart Association; register here to get a link for the event, and a shopping list.