The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Get Out and Takeout: Tradition to Go at La Fiesta
Get Out and Takeout: Tradition to Go at La Fiesta

Patricia Calhoun | March 27, 2020 | 2:03pm
Since this is Friday, La Fiesta is not getting ready to close. For years, the Mexican joint at 2340 Champa Street has survived on weekday lunches alone, but in order to accommodate fans who can't get there mid-day and crave the kitchen's sense-searing green chile, not to mention a couple of shots of tequila and some downtime in the laid-back dining room, a decade ago it started staying open until 9 p.m. on Fridays, with a happy hour that begins at 3 p.m.

And although these are not very happy times, La Fiesta is doing its best to make them a little brighter. This week, the 56-year-old restaurant that occupies a onetime Safeway decided to add to-go and curbside service, and since there's a big parking lot right by the door, getting your order is easy.

We stopped by at lunchtime yesterday to grab a couple of chiles rellenos — fried crispy in a wonton wrapper, of course, full of molten cheese and smothered in that green — along with a few beers to go. We also got a side of conversation with Robert Herrera, who runs the place founded by his father, the late Michael Herrera, along with other family members.

They're not very busy right now, Robert says, but they're committed to staying the course, serving their fans, honoring La Fiesta's founder.

And offering to-go tradition, one bowl of green at a time.

While all eateries in Colorado are closed to dine-in eating, they're allowed to offer takeout, drive-thru and delivery service. We've been trying to visit a different one every day, to let you know what options are available. See our list of Denver restaurants offering takeout, drive-thru and delivery here.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

