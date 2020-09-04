Seven Labor Day Stops for Food and Booze for Brunch, Lunch and Dinner

If you're looking for something to do on Labor Day beyond burning hot dogs and burgers in your back yard, look to these metro Denver bars and restaurants for great brunches, dinners, drinks and other specials. Enjoy your end-of-summer holiday at these seven spots from Berthoud to downtown Denver to Castle Rock.

City Star Brewing 321 Mountain Avenue, Berthoud

970-532-7827



Labor Day is also Flapjack Day at City Star Brewing in Berthoud. But you won't need to rise and shine early for this breakfast of champions. City Star's taproom will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for flights of five breakfast beers to go with brunch-style grub from the Waffle Lab food truck. Vintage cars and 1950s attire are encouraged, so at least it won't feel like 2020. While there won't be flapjack's sizzling on the griddle as in years past (the Berthoud Labor Day tradition dates back to 1948), you can pick up a 32-ounce Crowler filled with pancake mix at the brewery all weekend, and proceeds will go to the Berthoud Historical Society. See the brewery's events page for more details.

Electra Productions

Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse 215 Wilcox Street, Castle Rock

303-955-5788



The new Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse in Castle Rock is inviting guests in on Labor Day for Monday brunch service from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by for short rib burritos, peaches and cream waffles, truffle mushroom omelets, fried chicken and other fare and get a free mimosa with your order. Take a trip down sudsy memory lane with '90s favorite Arapahoe Amber Ale on tap, plus bottomless mimosas and a Bloody Mary bar. Visit the brewpub's website for menu details and reservations.

Lola Coastal Mexican 1575 Boulder Street

720-570-8686



Lola Coastal Mexican is your Labor Day taco connection, with a pre-order taco kit with meats and veggies you can grill at home, or with tacos served from Lola's walk-up window from noon to 4 p.m. Monday. Order your taco kit through Sunday, May 6, for pick-up on Monday between 3 and 5 p.m.; don't forget to throw in some cocktails to-go. Choose from spicy citrus steak, toasted pepita marinated chicken, or achiote garlic shrimp, all of which come with tortillas, red rice, ranch beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and creamy jalapeño slaw. There's also a Baja-style mussels kit with chile-garlic broth, and large-format margarita jugs and cocktail kits. The walk up window will be serving carne al pastor, chicken asada and seared shrimp tacos, plus margarita ice pops, lime jello shots and cocktail pouches. Call the restaurant or visit its website to order ahead.

The Post Brewing Co. 105 W. Emma Street, Lafayette

303-593-2066



The Post Brewing Co.'s original Lafayette location is hosting a Labor Day pig roast from chef de cuisine Jimmy Giesler, a Georgia native with a passion for barbecue. He’ll be smoking a whole pig and serving platters with corn on the cob, coleslaw, beans and a biscuit for $16 a person. There will also be live music from 4 to 7 p.m. and $5 pours of Howdy pilsner and whiskey Palmers. Reservations are recommended; call the restaurant or visit the Post's website to save yourself a seat. The Post's Lafayette, Longmont and Rosedale (Denver) locations are also offering free delivery of their regular menus on Labor Day, so place your orders online.

EXPAND Mark Piscotty

Stoic & Genuine 1701 Wynkoop Street

303-640-3474



It's a Lei-bor Day holiday with a tropical theme at Stoic & Genuine's extended patio in front of Union Station. Tiki-style Mai Tais, Jungle Birds and Planter's Punch pours will keep you cool, and there will be plenty of food too, including fresh oysters, grilled prawns, poke bowls and salmon lomi lomi. The special food and booze menu will be running Saturday, Sunday and Monday, so stop by or make a reservation by calling the restaurant.

Toro executive chef Oscar Padilla welcomes you to brunch with a refreshing ceviche. Courtesy of Toro Latin Kitchen

Toro Latin Kitchen 150 Clayton Lane

303-253-3000



If you've been to chef/restaurateur Richard Sandoval's bottomless brunch at Tamayo on Larimer Square, you know what an endless celebration it is. Expect the same style and quality at Toro Latin Kitchen's Labor Day weekend brunch, only with a range of flavors covering Latin American and Asia. Enjoy bottomless brunch for $30 each, or make it bottomless food and drinks for $49, at the new Cherry Creek restaurant in the JW Marriott. Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday; reservations are recommended, so call Toro or reserve online.

Union Station 1701 Wynkoop Street

303-592-6712



Can't decide on a single location in which to spend your Labor Day time and money? Hit Union Station, where multiple establishments are taking part in a Tiki Takeover. There are food and drink specials at Ultreia (Jamaican empanadas), Pigtrain Coffee (rum cold-brew coladas), Next Door American Eatery (jalapeño-pineapple daiquiris), Terminal Bar (A-Line Swizzle cocktails), Mercantile Dining & Provisions (several tropical snacks and cocktails), and the Cooper Lounge (Hotel Nacional cocktails). Come Saturday, Sunday and Monday to partake; visit Union Station's website for details on health and safety guidelines during your visit.