 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Lazo does empanadas, and nothing but empanadas.EXPAND
Lazo does empanadas, and nothing but empanadas.
Mark Antonation

Lazo Empanadas Targets the 16th Street Mall

Mark Antonation | April 16, 2019 | 9:30am
AA

Lazo Empanadas came onto the Denver scene in 2017, selling baked Argentinian empanadas in the former home of Buenos Aires Pizzeria at 1319 22nd Street. Co-founder François Saber says the company is ready to expand and will open a new Lazo location on the 16th Street Mall this summer.

"By the end of the year, the goal is to have three restaurants," Saber notes. The new Lazo is being built at 303 16th Street Mall in the former home of Duck Soup. In addition, the company is scouting locations in the Denver Tech Center.

Lazo's original location opened in January 2017.EXPAND
Lazo's original location opened in January 2017.
Mark Antonation

The 16th Street Mall address is in Republic Plaza and has seating for fourteen customers inside, plus another 25 on the patio. A liquor license is planned so that Lazo can sell beer and wine alongside its fourteen flavors of empanada. Saber notes that it's an excellent location to extend the company's catering services to hotels and businesses nearby.

Lazo was initially launched in 2016 as a wholesale company by Saber, his brother Christian Saber and partner Luis Gomez, so you may have run into the brand at craft breweries or in the frozen-food aisle of Front Range markets. "We want to sell empanadas in every corner of America," Saber states, "and we're slowly getting there."

Christian Saber also runs Rincon Argentino in Boulder with his wife, Karly, but it's a separate business from Lazo, with a different menu.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >