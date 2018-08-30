Lincoln St. Station Caters to the Eclectic Club Crowd of Capitol Hill

I've been wondering what's been going on for the past few years at 776 Lincoln Street, the former location of Funky Buddha, a part-bar/part-nightclub spot with a rooftop patio. Turns out, a lot. I went by the bar and venue now known as Lincoln St. Station Bar & Grill and chatted with owner Rodney Miller over a vodka soda on a recent Sunday. Things were calm in the bar, with some folks drinking upstairs and downstairs in the various patio areas — but not much was happening inside. A crowd tends to gather later in the evening, , though, especially on weekends. On this particular Sunday, the scheduled late-night event was trance music, and the youngish crowd hanging around looked like they'd be sticking around after dark.

Miller says the bar welcomes a true mixture of every scene and crowd you can think of, especially groups of folks who might not otherwise have a go-to bar in Denver. After-work neighbors come in for happy hour each day for $3 wells from 4 to 7 p.m. or to watch sports, but after that, all bets are off. Miller hosts reggae festivals, punk-rock bands, live painting with local artists, events for the LGBTQ+ community, hip-hop shows, celebrity-chef tastings, Latin nights, swinger parties, DJ sets, Ethiopian parties, and even DJs who usually only play outdoors at Burning Man. On some nights, you might even find two completely different kinds of music or event happening simultaneously upstairs and downstairs.

EXPAND Art is ever-present at the Station, even on the side of the building. Sarah McGill

Miller notes that some of the old-timers in the neighborhood like to hang around for a little while after happy hour each night to people-watch and guess what's going on later by the attire of the crowd coming in. Sometimes he sees guys who enjoyed dancing to cumbia and bachata music one night come back and find themselves having a great time with trance-music fans the next night. Miller and his staff are equal-opportunity hosts; they don't care who you are or what you do, as long as you like to have a good time, spend money and play nice with the eclectic mix of other revelers. Miller doesn't even advertise all the events, so as not to be labeled or pigeonholed as any one thing.