Social Sightings: Duck! Pasta! And a Banh Mi Spot Gets a New Name

Monday mornings are tough. But this new series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted over the past week, posted by our favorite restaurants and bars. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Pro tip for pasta lovers: follow Restaurant Olivia chef and owner Ty Leon for glimpses of his eye-catching handmade pasta like this chitarra (basically square-cut spaghettti) made with Jimmy Nardello peppers.
Instagram: @ty_michael_leon
The bounty of summer is on full display over at Citizen Rail, where chef Christian Graves has added many new menu items that have us hungry for a taste. There's a sourdough bread salad with summer squash and housemade ricotta, cured salmon with salted roasted beets, dry-aged duck breast glazed with miso and more, including a cocktail using the world's first corn liqueur, Nixta.
Instagram: @citizenrail
Westword contributor Linnea Covington headed out to try Little Bakery House, the spot where we found a unique creation: the fried chicken banh mi. But instead, she ended up at Banh Mi Station... Turns out that the owner, Tom Xu, kept running into issues with people thinking his place was a bakery. There's a new sign up, but the banh mi are as tasty as ever.
Address: 2439 South University Boulevard
Chef Alon Shaya of Denver's Safta and Shaya in New Orleans just announced a new quarterly subscription box through Table 22, possibly the only third-party service that restaurants seem to love. The boxes start at $125 a quarter and will include a wide variety of shelf-stable and perishable items – including the ridiculously smooth and silky hummus served at the restaurant.
To sign up: Visit table22.com
Instagram: @eatwithsafta
Justin Brunson became known for his mastery of meats at Old Major, which closed in June 2020 when the chef sold the restaurant at 3316 Tejon Street to Amos Watts, who now runs Fifth String at the location. But meat is exactly why he left – Brunson has since been concentrating on River Bear American Meats, and this steak is from the R&D for the dry-aged local beef program River Bear is planning to launch in time for the holidays. That's the kind of gift we'd be happy to find in our stocking.
Instagram: @justinbrunson
Have you spotted any cool food news tidbits around town? Email us: cafe@westword.com.
