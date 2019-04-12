 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Pick up bottled TruBucha or visit the tap room in Lone Tree.EXPAND
Pick up bottled TruBucha or visit the tap room in Lone Tree.
Courtesy TruBucha

TruBucha Offers a Tap Room Experience Without the Booze

Kristen Kuchar | April 12, 2019 | 11:30am
AA

For Marc Gaudreault, brewing kombucha at home was just a stress release and something fun to do. But once his neighbors sampled it and told him he should sell it, the seed was planted and he plotted a course of bringing his kombucha to the public. “I’d been drinking kombucha for ten years; I was intrigued by it, so I wanted to see what would happen if I went into making it myself,” Gaudreault recalls.

In 2016, the master brewer launched TruBucha, producing fresh and interesting kombucha flavors that are constantly changing: passion fruit, guava, Citra hops, sweet basil, tart cherry, lavender lemon, blueberry, and many more. In fact, there are 24 flavors on tap at the Lone Tree tap room, which opened in 2017. Gaudreault says that the kombucha tap room offers the fun, community feel of a brewery, only without the alcohol. “There’s a lot of people that don’t want to go to a bar because they don’t want to be around alcohol,” he notes.

At TruBucha, customers can expect many of the same happenings at a brewery: live music, painting classes, yoga and visiting food trucks.

Related Stories

Blend your favorite TruBucha flavors for something new.EXPAND
Blend your favorite TruBucha flavors for something new.
Courtesy TruBucha

And like a neighborhood craft brewery, the tanks and kombucha making are visible to guests inside the 1,200-square-foot space. It's a welcomed destination for families and non-drinkers from all over Colorado, Gaudreault points out.

“We knew we would draw customers from a good distance with such a niche and a specialty like this,” he adds. TruBucha is sold at thirty farmers' markets each week throughout the Front Range farmers' market season, so word has gotten out to many towns and suburbs beyond Lone Tree.

Inside the tap room, customers can design their own kombucha by mixing flavors. During the summer months, popular blends include cucumber-lemon-mint and watermelon-mint, both made with fresh mint leaves.

Gaudreault says he's constantly changing his kombucha offerings and trying new things because customers always want variety. “We use different types of teas, and we’ll use other types of sugar, like maple syrup or honey, to try to come up with something completely unique,” he explains.

Visit TruBucha to taste the latest brews at 10047 Park Meadows Drive in Lone Tree. The tap room is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 303-515-6500 or visit the TruBucha website.

 
Kristen Kuchar is a Colorado writer covering craft beer, food and travel. For Westword, she explores vegan dining and the state's artisan beverages such as cider and mead.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >