Five Mardi Gras Party Tips From a Professional Chef

There's something about New Orleans that is undeniably special. As the old song goes, "Do you know what it means to miss New Orleans? When that's where you left your heart. I dream about magnolias in bloom and I'm wishin' I was there."
I lived in New Orleans for a number of years before moving to Denver, and there is a lot to love about living in the Big Easy. This year, Mardi Gras falls on Tuesday, February 21, but one of the most wonderful things about New Orleans is how much the whole city truly loves to celebrate all year round. The sense of community, liveliness and love of a good time you embrace when you live there follows you for life, and you want to share it with everyone you come across.
I am always looking for opportunities to bring a little bayou goodness into my private dining events and pop-ups. Whether it be a Creole-inspired action station, a special dish in a seven-course tasting menu or a full-on crawfish and crab boil, I like to go all out and bring some of that New Orleans spirit with me for my guests to enjoy.
I’ve had a number of clients ask me how they can “jazz up" their own Mardi Gras events, so these are my top five tips for hosting a successful party, New Orleans style:
It all starts with the menu. Start planning a week or two in advance and think about crowd-pleasing options. Hit up your local butcher or fishmonger for a few New Orleans staples like andouille sausage, shrimp, oysters and boudin if you can get it. My favorite purveyors in the Denver area are Sam's Meats in Aurora and Tom's Seafood in Lakewood. Marinate your meat and source what you can ahead of time so you can avoid stress leading up to the party
2. Roux who?
If you're making the ever-popular gumbo, make your roux the day before; that way you won't feel rushed and you can take your time getting that deep flavor and chocolate color that will give your gumbo an authentic depth of flavor. For a good roux, don't put the temp up too high, and whatever you do, don't walk away — and keep stirring! A burnt roux is a sad roux, so best to start over if you start smelling that telltale burnt-popcorn aroma.
3. Always make extra: A little bit of Lagniappe won't hurt
Share your food and share your drinks. Whenever I make a batch of gumbo, I always plan on dropping at least six quarts to folks around the neighborhood. Mardi Gras is all about the community, meeting new people and having fun while doing it. It's a moment when the whole city says, “I see you, baby.” Good food is key: It doesn't need to be fancy, but it does need to be plentiful and tasty.
4. Make sure you pick out a good outfit
You can't have too many sparkles or be too loud or ridiculous around Mardi Gras, and don't underestimate a good wig. Resist the urge to feel silly or dumb: There is only fun! Once, a bunch of friends and I dressed up as a flock of different kinds of birds, each with their own feathers, sparkles and all the fun details. Don't be afraid to use glue guns and power tools. Between Twelfth Night and Catholic Lent, more is more when we're talking about all things glittery. Want to keep it a little more low-key? Get yourself some bright, shiny beaded necklaces and share the love with your friends.
5. Get that music going!
I put my favorite Dr. John playlist on Spotify every time I make gumbo, and it really gets me in the mood, plus it makes the food taste better, I swear. Brass band happy music and a whole lot of soul is where it's at. Some of my other favorite New Orleans artists are the Soul Rebels Brass Band and Doreen "The Clarinet Queen" Ketchens; she played at my wedding and is immensely talented. Whatever you do, don't forget to add Rebirth Brass Band’s “Do What You Wanna Pt. 2” to the mix. Even if you're not a Saints fan, you can't help but get into it and do a little chair dance when you hear it.
Bonus tips: When your friends ask you what they can bring, a nice beer like Abita's amber lager and fun swag to share is always a good answer. Don't forget to have a cocktail while cooking — set you and yours up with a pitcher and a couple of comfy chairs. This whole experience is about fun, and this counts as self care. Remember, it's a marathon, not a sprint. You’ll get to everything you need to, and if you do things right, you'll be covered in glitter with a smile on your face at the end of the day.
Eric Vollono has over two decades of experience in the industry working as a chef in Michelin-starred and James Beard award-winning restaurants in New York City, Chicago and New Orleans. He moved to Denver in the spring of 2020 and launched Chef Eric Vollono's Private Dining shortly after. He is now offering private events and running his popup concept, Wok, Paper, Scissors. If you want to take cooking duties off your plate, Eric Vollono's Private Dining is offering a Mardi Gras meal for four for $125. Drop-offs are available February 20-25, and kits include a quart of smoked turkey gumbo, étouffée, barbecue shrimp and grits, and beignets. To order, email [email protected].