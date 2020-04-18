Reader: So Many Fond Memories of The Market!

For decades, The Market was a go-to spot for coffee and community in downtown Denver. First opened by Larimer Square founder Dana Crawford as a small grocery store in 1978, it was taken over in 1983 by brothers Mark and Gary Greenberg, who made it into an institution.

But Gary passed away a decade ago, and this week Mark Greenberg announced that the Market, which is currently closed because of coronavirus, will not reopen. He'd been thinking that it was time to retire, and the current crisis just moved plans along. "We are proud to have been a part of this community," he posted on the Market's Facebook page. "Larimer Square will always feel like home, and we look forward to visiting our friends here when we can all come together again."

But in the meantime, those friends are mourning the loss of the Market. Says Cheryl:

Nooooooooooooo. This is so sad. One of my favorite lunch spots. I wish everyone there the best, and thank you so much for delivering a delicious variety of items, and great service. Will be greatly missed.

Responds Christa:

My favorite bakery and coffee place in Denver. I have so many fond memories of it, from taking my teenage daughter and grandson after a visit to the children’s museum to all of us kids and grandkids having breakfast there after a night in downtown.

Recalls Trish:

When I moved to Denver in '83, it was a touch of Europe in the city. I loved going there in the afternoon to have a cappuccino and a pastry, or at lunch for a bowl of soup or a piece of quiche.



Adds Christine:

I went there with my mom after Christmas shopping when I was a little girl. And I studied there when I was in college at Auraria. Since then I have enjoyed many a good cup of coffee and sunshine at The Market. So sad to hear this.

Remembers Naomi:

So sad to lose a Denver Institution. I worked/grew up there from 1983 to 1995. I was privileged to make a sandwich for Dick Van Dyke while I worked there. I also made a latte and a sandwich for George Bush Sr. and made a cappuccino for Harrison Ford.



Notes Michael:

Colt & Gray, Euclid and the Market...incredibly tough few months for Denver gems.

Responds Aaron:

I can't believe that this city is going to let these gems just disappear. All of our culture will be gone.

Comments John:

Unique, fun place and people. Thanks for being here all this time!

And then there's this from Chaya:

Thank you for ripping my heart out. Things will never be the same after it's gone completely.

Will the Market be completely gone? Fan Kate Kane has started a change.org petition to keep the Market open, because "we cannot live without The Market's delicious Spring Fling cakes, strong espressos, and delectable deli sandwiches." She's looking for 500 signatures, and is already past 300.

But it won't be that easy to keep this spot in business. The Greenbergs didn't own the Victorian building that houses the Market, and Larimer Square was already in a state of limbo before COVID-19 hit, with new managing partners and leases up all along the block. Longtime retailer Eve closed in February, and in mid-March Euclid Hall turned off the lights for good.

What do you think of the changes in Larimer Square? Once the Market closes, what will be your go-to spot for coffee downtown? Post a comment or share your thought at cafe@westword.com.