Our Ten Most Popular Food and Drink Stories in 2023

Big awards, buzzy openings, sad closures and, of course, Casa Bonita captured the attention of readers this year. Here are the most popular Westword food stories in 2023:
Casa Bonita
Nothing could top the pink palace this year. When Casa Bonita finally started welcoming its first public visitors in June, our complete guide to the reopening — including a full rundown of the food offerings, which had been kept under wraps until then — became the number one food story of the year. Before that, our coverage of the unofficial Great Wait in Line event (that never came to fruition) proved that people were hungry for any news about the official opening plans. As many people still wait for their email invite to book a reservation, reviews of the Casa Bonita 2.0 experience from three different perspectives were popular as well. Check out former Westword food critic Laura Shunk's nostalgia-fueled recap; artist Andrew Novick's thoughts on his first visit since the remodel after 307 visits to the original; and my own account of a very fun night there complete with some unexpected twists.
Michelin Guide
The only thing that matched the fervor about Casa Bonita in 2023 was the big buzz surrounding the release of the state's first Michelin Guide. During a September 12 ceremony at the Mission Ballroom, all was revealed. In the end, 44 restaurants were included in the guide and five of those restaurants awarded one star — Bosq in Aspen, Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder and Beckon, Brutø and the Wolf's Tailor in Denver. Michelin regularly updates its guides throughout the year, so look for more Michelin news to come in 2024. We'll be watching to see if Brutø retains its star now that chef Michael Diaz de Leon has left in order to travel and, eventually, open a concept of his own in the Mile High.
Coark Collective Food Hall
At the beginning of the year, a new Asian food hall quietly opened in Centennial; we visited and took a first look inside. Located in a former Golden Corral, this spot does things a little differently than other food halls in the metro area, offering a centralized ordering system that makes it easy to mix and match from different vendors, most of which focus on Korean fare.
Pizzeria Locale
It was the end of an era when Chipotle announced that all locations of Pizzeria Locale would close on July 10. The brand got its start under the Frasca Hospitality Group in Boulder in 2011. A decade ago, it brought a fast-casual version of the concept to Denver and revealed that it had partnered with Chipotle on the expansion. Buy the end, though, Frasca had not been involved with the Chipotle-owned Pizzeria Locale locations for at least a year, and just before the closures were announced, it rebranded the original as Pizzeria Alberico. Now, it's getting ready to introduce a new sister concept dubbed Osteria Alberico in Englewood in the spring.
Call Your Mother
Is Denver getting ready for a bagel boom? It's certainly hungry for one. That was clear when we reported that Call Your Mother chose the Mile High for its first expansion outside of D.C. The Tennyson Street location was the first to open, followed by one in Capitol Hill and a third in Hilltop that debuts December 29. But there was more bagel news, too. The owner of Bakery Four is close to opening a standalone bagel joint in Wheat Ridge dubbed Rich Spirit, and farmer's market favorite Odell's Bagel recently announced plans for a brick-and-mortar in the former Denver Bread Company space. Bring on the bagels!
Domo's Reopening
For years, Domo was a tucked-away escape near the Auraria campus with a tranquil garden area and a dining room filled with folk art that was beloved by regulars but largely fell under the radar — and owner Gaku Homma liked it that way. Then in 2021, a viral TikTok video brought unwanted crowds, and Homma ultimately opted to shut down and focus on his akido and humanitarian work. But in November, the update many were waiting for arrived: Domo reopened — though with pared-down hours and a limited menu. Still, it's nice to be able to visit the garden once again.
The New York Times Best Restaurants List
In September, two Denver restaurants landed on this national list, garnering even more attention for the local food scene. La Diabla made the cut; weeks earlier, it had been named a Bib Gourmand pick by Michelin, and it was also our 2022 Best of Denver pick for Best New Restaurant. The other eatery to make the list was chef Bo Porytko's Molotov, which opened in January and was absent from the Michelin guide — a glaring omission. Molotov also landed on our list of the ten best new restaurants that opened in 2023.
El Tepehuan
It's sad when any local business closes, but especially when it's one that's been around for decades. That's the case for El Tepehuan, which originally opened in Englewood 45 years ago and moved to its current location in 2017. Owner Graciela Corral has run the business since 1987, when her husband, founder Jose Corral, passed away in a car accident. Now, she's ready to retire — December 31 will be El Tep's final service. There are plans for another restaurant to move in, though the details have not been released.
Twin Dragon
Another Englewood business with an even longer run also said goodbye in 2023. Twin Dragon was open for 47 years and at age 77, owner Shiou Jefferson was ready to retire as well. "I cry probably three or four times a day," she told Westword, but she also said that the stresses of the pandemic and the ongoing struggle to find staff left her ready to move on. The restaurant served its last guests in April, and the space remains vacant.
Danny Ray's
There's nothing better than a good comeback story, and that's exactly what readers got when we reported that longtime diner staple Danny's Carnation had closed after its property was sold to developers. Instead of giving up, though, owner Danny Hopkins decided to double down, moving a revamped version of the restaurant called Danny Ray's into a much larger space nearby. A week later, when we drove by to check in with Hopkins, he was stunned by the turnout — 1,000 people a day had showed up for its opening weekend. The crowds were so big that he had to close for a few days to regroup and stock up on supplies. "Wow, wow where do I start. Your support to me, my family, my employees and my new restaurant Danny Ray's was exciting and incredible," he shared on Facebook.