 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Beer Man |

Hatch Versus Pueblo Green Chile Battle Spills Over Into Beer

Jonathan Shikes | October 15, 2020 | 6:54am
Hatch Versus Pueblo Green Chile Battle Spills Over Into BeerEXPAND
Mountain Toad Brewing
AA

By now, the annual green chile harvest and selling season have nearly wrapped up, with tens of thousands of bushels of roasted peppers from both Colorado and New Mexico safely stored in freezers. But the fiery rivalry between the Pueblo growing region and the world-renowned Hatch Valley in New Mexico lives on.

At Mountain Toad Brewing in Golden, the battle will take on liquid form today when co-owner Thad Briggs taps two different chile beers, one made from Pueblo chiles and one made from the Hatch version.

"We do a Smoked Hatch Pale Ale every year," Briggs says. But this time around, when the brewery posted about it on social media, a regular customer "teasingly called us out for not representing Colorado's Pueblo chiles. We accepted the challenge and said if he could bring us some hot Pueblo chilies, we'd brew with them. So he did, and I asked him what he thought the base should be, and he agreed that a light crisp pale ale would be best."

Related Stories

In the Hatch beer, "the smokiness [from the smoked malt] pairs well with the bold assertiveness of the Hatch chiles," Briggs says. In the Pueblo chile pale ale, on the other hand, "a light, crisp grain bill goes nicely with the bright, grassy and subtle-yet-complex flavors of the Pueblo chiles."

Mountain Toad is far from the only brewery to use Hatch peppers in its beers — at least a dozen other local breweries also make annual chile beers — but it might be the first to do a taste-off. (Just down the road, Golden City Brewery plans to tap its famed Hatch chile beer on Friday.)

Last fall, the governors of Colorado and New Mexico got into a spat over which state grows the best green chiles, with the New Mexico Tourism Department eventually spending nearly $300,000 on a spicy ad campaign that teased its "unfortunate neighbors to the north," and showed a car with Colorado plates picking up Hatch chiles in New Mexico. The battle rages on.

 
Jonathan Shikes is a Denver native who writes about business and beer for Westword.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.