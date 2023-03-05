Reader: My Neighbor Felix Looks Like Worth the Wait

The new Felix is located in a sprawling building off I-25 between Arapahoe and Dry Creek roads, next door to ViewHouse Centennial. (Lotus Concepts owns the ViewHouse restaurants, too.) Long ago, these two addresses held very different eateries. ViewHouse took over the former Trail Dust Steakhouse, which was known for its indoor slide and for cutting ties off over-dressed guests; it shut its doors in 2009. Decades ago, the Felix location was the home of the Hungry Dutchman and its iconic windmill; more recently, it held Landry's Seafood, which shuttered in the summer of 2020. Today, the 11,500-square-foot space will be unrecognizable to anyone who'd dined at the chain seafood spot.
It's big, and it boasts a big brunch as well as a more upscale menu at lunch and dinner than you'll find at the other Felix locations. But many Denver diners have fond memories of previous tenants at this location, as evidenced by their comments on the Westword Facebook post about this My Neighbor Felix opening. Says Sal:
It's about damn time!Adds Joel:
I've been waiting...and waiting...for this place to open. It's been so many things over the years, but My Neighbor Felix looks worth the wait.Recalls Ricki:
Used to eat at Landry's when I worked in Englewood. Miss it. Beautiful interior.Remembers Michele
I can remember when it was the Hungry Dutchman. New place looks nice, and hoping it does well.Responds Bud:
Westword left out the fact that this location was H. Brinker's back in the '80s, part of the Peterson brothers' non-corporate, locally owned chain of restaurants with the only one remaining being the Bull & Bush in Glendale. I was a manager there back then, and it was a first-class operation. Also, it's interesting how these corporations have managed to turn low-priced ethnic food such as Mexican and Italian into high-priced gourmet by just adding more bells and whistles.Notes Casey:
Sick of seeing Mexican food messed with to satisfy the gringos.Adds Christian:
Meh. Give me hole-in-the-wall Mexican grub over this every time....please.Suggests Stephen:
Traditionally, upscale Mexican isn’t that good and you end up paying twice as much. Restaurants like La Loma or Hacienda Colorado are just okay. Any number of mom-and-pop Mexican restaurants have much better food and a more fun and jovial atmosphere at half the price. Los Dos Potrillos, El Parral, La Fogata, Chakas, Las Fajitas are a few restaurants that are really good. Tons more throughout the city.Counters Nick:
Traditionally you’re correct, and the restaurants you named are good. But I have to say, the other location off I-25 in LoHi is actually really good. Don’t expect traditional Mexican; it is definitely bougie Mexican.Concludes Mary:
I'm heading there for brunch this weekend. Can't wait.For the record, Lotus Concepts is a Denver-based chain that's found success with a couple of concepts. Have you been to either of the first two My Neighbor Felix locations? Will you go to this one? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]