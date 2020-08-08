 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Slurp away at Jinya, now open in LoDo.EXPAND
Slurp away at Jinya, now open in LoDo.
Courtesy of Jinya Ramen Bar

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | August 8, 2020 | 7:41am
AA

Two new noodle shops debuted this week in Denver. Jinya Ramen Bar, a ramen chain headquartered in California, moved in at 1720 Wynkoop Street, right across the street from Union Station. Jinya was founded by Tomonori Takahashi in Tokyo in 2000; it moved into the U.S. a decade later; franchisees Brad Smith and Tony Avila plan to open nine of the ramen bars around Colorado. Lucky Noodles also arrived, opening in the former home of the Triple Tree Cafe at 1201 East Colfax Avenue. The restaurant specializes in Thai street food and has a French bulldog as its mascot.

The original Hungry Wolf BBQ's opening in 2018 didn't go quite as planned; the restaurant's smoker was stolen from its front porch the week that Deja Williams and her father opened. Two years later, things are off to a better start at Hungry Wolf's new location at 2710 South Havana Street, in a building that was originally a Thai Basil. In-house dining is by reservation only for now; visit the Hungry Wolf's website for more details.

Here's our complete list of openings and closing for the week of August 3 to 9, 2020:

Related Stories

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week
Choice Market, 2200 East Colfax Avenue
F. Uzzio's Sangweeches (at Marco's Coal Fired), 2129 Larimer Street
Jinya Ramen Bar, 1720 Wynkoop Street
Lucky Noodles, 1201 East Colfax Avenue
Qi-Lin, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Wake & Bake, 1301 South Broadway

Restaurants Moving This Week
Hungry Wolf BBQ, 2710 South Havana Street, Aurora

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Uncle Joe's Hong Kong Bistro, 891 14th Street
Tony Roma’s, 1480 Arapahoe Street
Tahona Tequila Bistro, 1035 Pearl Street Boulder

*Or earlier, and not listed in a previous post.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know with a comment, or send an email to cafe@westword.com. And for up-to-date information on restaurants offering dine-in, delivery or to-go service, see our Denver Restaurant Directory.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.