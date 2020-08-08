Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Two new noodle shops debuted this week in Denver. Jinya Ramen Bar, a ramen chain headquartered in California, moved in at 1720 Wynkoop Street, right across the street from Union Station. Jinya was founded by Tomonori Takahashi in Tokyo in 2000; it moved into the U.S. a decade later; franchisees Brad Smith and Tony Avila plan to open nine of the ramen bars around Colorado. Lucky Noodles also arrived, opening in the former home of the Triple Tree Cafe at 1201 East Colfax Avenue. The restaurant specializes in Thai street food and has a French bulldog as its mascot.

The original Hungry Wolf BBQ's opening in 2018 didn't go quite as planned; the restaurant's smoker was stolen from its front porch the week that Deja Williams and her father opened. Two years later, things are off to a better start at Hungry Wolf's new location at 2710 South Havana Street, in a building that was originally a Thai Basil. In-house dining is by reservation only for now; visit the Hungry Wolf's website for more details.

Here's our complete list of openings and closing for the week of August 3 to 9, 2020:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week

Choice Market, 2200 East Colfax Avenue

F. Uzzio's Sangweeches (at Marco's Coal Fired), 2129 Larimer Street

Jinya Ramen Bar, 1720 Wynkoop Street

Lucky Noodles, 1201 East Colfax Avenue

Qi-Lin, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Wake & Bake, 1301 South Broadway

Restaurants Moving This Week

Hungry Wolf BBQ, 2710 South Havana Street, Aurora

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Uncle Joe's Hong Kong Bistro, 891 14th Street

Tony Roma’s, 1480 Arapahoe Street

Tahona Tequila Bistro, 1035 Pearl Street Boulder

*Or earlier, and not listed in a previous post.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know with a comment, or send an email to cafe@westword.com. And for up-to-date information on restaurants offering dine-in, delivery or to-go service, see our Denver Restaurant Directory.