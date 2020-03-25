Beer Calendar: Get Online, Get it To Go, Then Go Back Home

Colorado's craft breweries have shown themselves to be resilient, optimistic and in most cases, in good humor (at least publicly) in the past few weeks, but the truth is that the industry is facing a potentially crushing scenario over the next several months that could leave any number of them out of business.

The same could be said for the bars and restaurants where they sell their beer, from the lauded spots like Falling Rock Taphouse, Hops & Pie, Walter's 303 and Freshcraft to corner bars.

As is stands today (and it could change at any moment), all of these places are allowed to sell beer and/or food to go and for delivery — and many have set up new systems for doing just that. In fact, it's sort of a Wild West out there when it comes to grab-and-go booze (one that might be hard to put a metaphorical and physical lid on once this pandemic is all over). But that just means it's a good time for people to put on their gloves and mask and head out to their favorite spot for some supplies.

Although Westword's weekly Beer Calendar is decidedly different this time around, you can still find some new releases, online events and delivery or food-to-go options below.

Wednesday, March 25

Staring at 8 a.m., you can place an order online for three canned beers from Cerebral Brewing, and the staff will have them ready to go by noon when Cerebral opens for pick-up only (orders placed after noon will have a thirty-minute pick-up time; no walk-up orders allowed). If there is a line at noon, however, Cerebral will require that everyone stand at least six feet from each other while picking up their order. The beers are Popular Science, a 7.3 percent ABV IPA loaded with Mosaic, Samba, Citra and Simcoe hops; Arguing Semantics, a 7.5 percent ABV IPA with Idaho and El Dorado hops; and Tactical Maneuver, a 5.1 percent ABV Helles fermented in Cerebral's wooden foeder with Hersbrucker hops.

Liquid Mechanics Brewing in Lafayette is attempting to host a virtual drinking session every day at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook live. "We can't physically have you drink in our tasting room right now (takeout beers only of any of the sixteen beers we have on tap plus cans and bombers of our regular favorites). But we can still have some fun," the brewery says. The session will feature owners, brewers, packaging and sales folks and other team members.

Thursday, March 26

Goed Zuur, which specializes in upscale small plates and sour beers, starts delivery and take out service today for the first time since restaurants were shut down. "Every bottle you’ve ever wanted to take home from us will now be hand delivered to you by the owner himself," the restaurant says. "Fresh bread, cheese, charcuterie, butter, and all our fun fixin's will also be available." Email the bar at GoedZuurOrder@gmail.com.

Every day at 7:15 p.m., Wayne Burns and Laura Worley of Burns Family Artisan Ales, are going online to drink with you on Facebook live. "Tell us what you're drinking, and with what. Unique and unusual pairings are encouraged. For example, what goes best with Cheetle-fingers? Do you have an unusual glass? We might pull out the three-liter Weihenstephan glass — but we probably won't put our own beer in it (ha!). We may even have special guests," the brewery says. "Stay connected as we stay isolated."

Friday, March 27

Denver Beer Co. hosts its second Virtual Happy Hour and Tasting at 4 p.m. via Facebook Live and YouTube. Head brewer Jason Buehler and co-owners Charlie Berger and Patrick Crawford will lead a tasting and discussion of Princess Yum Yum Raspberry Kolsch and Crystal Haze New England IPA, along with two beers from DBC's sister company, Cervecería Colorado. Those are Venga Mexican Lager and Churro Stout, a collaboration with Cru Cru MX in Mexico City; Luis Enrique De La Reguera from Cru Cru will also be online. "We'll talk about how the beers are made, inspiration behind the beers, and probably some other off-topic nonsense. At the end, we'll open up the lines for Q&A," the brewery says. "Though we can't all hang out on a patio together, we can still connect as a community." DBC's beers are available for takeout or by delivery.

Coda Brewing in Golden releases cans of Pleasant View DDH IPA, Double Hybrid Boysenberry Sour and BA Rose Sour; this is the first time these beers have been in cans. Extreme social distancing measures are in place. The Rolling Dough food truck will be nearby with pizza.

Saturday, March 28

Platt Park Brewing and its in-house eatery, Gates Deli, will be back with their $10 breakfast-burrito-and-a-Crowler deal from 8 a.m. to noon. Just FYI, last Saturday, the brewery sold out of burritos by 10:30 a.m.

Westfax Brewing in Lakewood releases four-packs of Foggy Forecast Double Hazy IPA alongside the glassware that the brewery had originally made for its Fourth Anniversary Shindig, which was supposed to take place this weekend. Preorders of the glassware are required. Get all the details on Westfax's web site.

Cellar West Artisan Ales releases two new canned beers starting at 1 p.m. from its outdoor takeaway tent on the patio. The first is Nightingale Saison, which was brewed with rolled oats, "lending a downy soft body to this spirited farm beer," the brewery says. "Featuring a wonderful combo of Citra and NZ Nelson Sauvin hops, Nightingale glows with gooseberry aromatics and nuanced flavors of kumquat and lychee." The second is Perfect as You Rye Helles, brewed in collaboration with Nederland's Knotted Root Brewing. "Featuring a base of the acclaimed Wyermann Barke pilsner malt, this Helles-style lagerbier incorporates a light dose of rye in the grain bill." Maple syrup adds a woody note, which pairs well with a modest addition of Styrian Bobek hops.