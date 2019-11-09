All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

China Jade is gone, and with it this delicious bowl of hand-cut noodles.

Not so long ago, China Jade in Aurora (not to be confused with the dim sum spot of the same name at 375 South Federal Boulevard) was among our favorite Chinese restaurants in the metro area. The American-Chinese offerings were fairly standard, if well executed, but a longer menu of hot pots, steamed buns, hand-cut noodles and other traditional fare drew faithful diners from all over the city. But a change in ownership more than a year ago eliminated many of this China Jade's best dishes. Now the place has changed hands again. This time, a new name comes with new management, and the restaurant, located at 12203 East Iliff Avenue, is now called Uncle Zoe Chinese Kitchen. The menu promises Sichuan cuisine, dumplings, noodles, bao zi and rou jia bing (Chinese sandwiches that, for some reason, are listed on Uncle Zoe's menu as "fragrant meatloaf").

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week ending November 10, 2019, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Daily Grill, 1607 Wewatta Street

KP Asian Cafe, 12201 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora

Tessa Delicatessen, 5724 East Colfax Avenue

Uncle Zoe Chinese Kitchen, 12203 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

China Jade, 12203 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Tessa's breakfast sammy, with River Bear ham, cheese and eggs. Mark Antonation

"Tessa Delicatessen Launches at East Colfax and Ivy"

The Campus Lounge on November 1, 2019. Mark Antonation

"Recess Beer Garden Team Takes Over Campus Lounge"



The last night at Barricuda's... Ken Hamblin III

"Barricuda's Says Goodbye to Cap Hill"

As we'd reported in last weekend's post of openings and closings, Barricuda's shut its doors after a final bash on November 3; it had been a Capitol Hill mainstay for 25 years. But at that last party, rumors started flying that the watering hole might be resurrected. There's no official word yet, but we'll stay on it.

