 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
McCoy's has reopened after a kitchen remodel.
McCoy's has reopened after a kitchen remodel.
Mark Antonation

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | February 22, 2020 | 5:56am
AA

McCoy's Restaurant maintains a decidedly old-school approach, with no website or Instagram account where influencers go to post their pancake pics. But even the most die-hard diner must eventually modernize, so McCoy's closed for a remodel in early January. Truckers, night owls and north Denver families are now welcome to return, though, as the 24-hour eatery unveiled its new look this week. McCoy's has earned several Best of Denver awards over the years, including best dinner after 1 a.m., best steak and eggs, and best 24/7 diner. The look may be new, but the restaurant is still the real McCoy.

Another Denver favorite, Hacienda Colorado, has teamed up with Uncle Julio's Mexican Restaurant (a Texas chain) to bring a collision of Mountain Mex and Tex-Mex to Wheat Ridge. On February 18, the two companies unveiled their two-story joint restaurant, where guests can get mesquite-grilled fajitas or Hacienda's Ultimate Burrito. Here's a peek at the complete menu, mashed up like a good guacamole.

Keep reading for our complete list of openings and closings for the week starting February 17, 2020, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Related Stories

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Close Quarters, 415 South Cherokee Street
Flower Child, 3110 East First Avenue
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
Northside Eatery + Market, 1691 Central Street
Room for Milly, 1615 Platte Street
Uncle Julio’s – Hacienda Colorado, 3298 Youngfield Street, Wheat Ridge

Restaurants Reopening This Week
McCoy's Restaurant (remodel), 4855 Federal Boulevard
Sojourners Coffee & Tea (new owner), 1501 South Holly Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Brio Tuscan Grille, 2500 East First Avenue
Max's Wine Dive, 696 Sherman Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Close Quarters is in its soft-opening phase this week at the Alameda light rail station.EXPAND
Close Quarters is in its soft-opening phase this week at the Alameda light rail station.
Courtesy of Close Quarters

"Torpedo Coffee Owners Launch Close Quarters at Alameda Station"

Northside's fried chicken sandwich.EXPAND
Northside's fried chicken sandwich.
Mark Antonation

"A New All-Day Restaurant and Market Adopts the Northside Name"

Sojourners Coffee & Tea has reopened.
Sojourners Coffee & Tea has reopened.
Penelope Purdy

"Sojourners Coffee & Tea Reopens With New Owner"

Room for Milly's bar and hand-painted mural.EXPAND
Room for Milly's bar and hand-painted mural.
Courtesy of Room for Milly

"Room for Milly Fills Cocktail Void on Platte Street"

Ice cream sandwiches made with macaroons, black-and-whites and sugar cookies will soon be served at Sherry's.EXPAND
Ice cream sandwiches made with macaroons, black-and-whites and sugar cookies will soon be served at Sherry's.
Mark Antonation

"Rosenberg's Founder Will Launch a Vintage Soda Shop"

Do you know of any openings or closings not on our list? Let us know with a comment or at cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >