The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Daikon is now closed in Governor's Park, but the company just opened another location in Boulder.
Daikon is now closed in Governor's Park, but the company just opened another location in Boulder.
Mark Antonation

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | February 15, 2020 | 7:54am
AA

Sushi Katsu, the wildly popular sushi buffet, opened its third metro Denver location this week. The new all-you-can-eat joint is located in a shopping center at the corner of South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Jewell Avenue that's seen other recent growth and redevelopment. Now west-siders can load up on raw fish and rice for $17 at lunch or $26 at dinner, just like their Aurora and Greenwood Village counterparts.

Not too far from the original Sushi Katsu on South Havana Street in Aurora, breakfast giant First Watch has added another option to the a.m. scene. First Watch bought out the Egg & I chain in 2015, and has since made further inroads into Denver and the suburbs. This makes store number fifteen for the company in Colorado's Front Range.

Banh mi specialist Daikon recently opened its second store in Boulder, but the original Vietnamese-style sandwich shop in Governor's Park, which opened in May 2018, is now closed. Lunch business is tough along the stretch of East Seventh Avenue that Daikon called home, in part because of continued construction in the area, and in part because of the crazy parking on the street that combines back-in diagonal slots, parallel parking and one-way streets with drivers zipping through intersections with limited visibility. Although the neighborhood is best traversed on foot, pedestrian traffic hasn't reached a critical density to support multiple fast-casual eateries (or so we theorize).

Here's our complete list of openings and closings for the week of February 10, 2020, plus links to coverage of recent and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Bistro Colorado, 675 South Broadway
The Bumbling Bee Junk Food and Burger Bar, 1100 28th Street, Boulder
First Watch, 2406 South Parker Road, Aurora
La Rola Urban Colombian (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Lloyd's Tasty Sandwiches, 7512 Grandview Avenue, Arvada
Mika Sushi 3, 2730 South Colorado Boulevard
Oregano's, 8156 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Sushi Katsu, 1862 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
West Main Taproom + Grill, 18595 East Mainstreet, Parker
Ya Ye (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Chinook Tavern, 6380 South Fiddlers Green Circle, Greenwood Village
Daikon, 211 East Seventh Avenue
Veggie Yeti, food truck

Bistro Colorado is now open in the former home of Assignments.
Bistro Colorado is now open in the former home of Assignments.
Mark Antonation

"Bistro Colorado Moves From Evergreen to Denver"

Flower Child's Vietnamese Crunch salad and Glow Bowl, made with sweet-potato noodles.
Flower Child's Vietnamese Crunch salad and Glow Bowl, made with sweet-potato noodles.
Mark Antonation

"Flower Child Brings Its Brand of Inclusive Eating to Cherry Creek"

Lea Jane's specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken.
Lea Jane's specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken.
Mark Antonation

"Lea Jane's Will Heat Up Avanti Beginning Monday, February 17"

Carrie Baird will be joining forces with the Ginger Pig at Rosetta Hall.
Carrie Baird will be joining forces with the Ginger Pig at Rosetta Hall.
Michael Emery Hecker

"Here's What Carrie Baird Will Be Opening at Rosetta Hall"

Chinook Tavern was one of Denver's best German restaurants for many years.
Chinook Tavern was one of Denver's best German restaurants for many years.
Westword Staff

"Chinook Tavern Closes After a Quarter-Century Serving German Cuisine"

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know with a comment or at cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

