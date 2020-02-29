 
  • Herban Planet
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
This weekend is your last chance to enjoy an oenobeer at Liberati.
Danielle Lirette

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | February 29, 2020 | 7:18am
Leap Year is giving us an extra day to enjoy two artisan products before they disappear. In Englewood, Devil's Head Distillery is hosting a going-away party on February 29 in anticipation of closing soon (an exact date hasn't been named), so drop in at the tasting room at 3296 South Acoma Street for a taste of locally made aquavit and a bottle to take home. And in Curtis Park, you have this last weekend to enjoy the unusual beer-wine hybrids known as oenobeers at Liberati Restaurant & Brewery before the year-and-a-half-old business closes.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings this week, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Berkeley Donuts (at Hops & Pie), 3920 Tennyson Street
Cultura Craft Chocolate, 3742 Morrison Road
Earnest Hall, 2915 West 44th Avenue
Tai Tai Japanese, 5078 East Hampden Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Changing Names This Week*
Bierstadt Lagerhaus (from Rackhouse Pub), 2875 Blake Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Liberati Restaurant & Brewery (Sunday), 2403 Champa Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

This is the last weekend to enjoy the unusual beers of Liberati.EXPAND
Jonathan Shikes

"Liberati Will Close Its Outstanding Brewery and Italian Eatery"

Doughnuts are rising alongside pizza at Hops & Pie.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

"Potato Doughnuts Have Arrived on Tennyson Street"

The name on the beer glass now matches the name of the restaurant.EXPAND
Courtesy Bierstadt Lagerhaus

"The Rackhouse Pub Officially Changes Name to Bierstadt Lagerhaus"

You can pick up housemade chocolates in a variety of sizes and styles at Cultura's new cafe and shop.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

"Cultura Craft Chocolate Opens in Westwood Neighborhood"

The last bottles of oak-aged aquavit will soon be gone.
Courtesy of Devil's Head Distillery

"Devil's Head Distillery Is Closing in Littleton"

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or at cafe@westword.com. And watch for roundup of all the February action.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

