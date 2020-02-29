Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

This weekend is your last chance to enjoy an oenobeer at Liberati.

Leap Year is giving us an extra day to enjoy two artisan products before they disappear. In Englewood, Devil's Head Distillery is hosting a going-away party on February 29 in anticipation of closing soon (an exact date hasn't been named), so drop in at the tasting room at 3296 South Acoma Street for a taste of locally made aquavit and a bottle to take home. And in Curtis Park, you have this last weekend to enjoy the unusual beer-wine hybrids known as oenobeers at Liberati Restaurant & Brewery before the year-and-a-half-old business closes.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings this week, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Berkeley Donuts (at Hops & Pie), 3920 Tennyson Street

Cultura Craft Chocolate, 3742 Morrison Road

Earnest Hall, 2915 West 44th Avenue

Tai Tai Japanese, 5078 East Hampden Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Changing Names This Week*

Bierstadt Lagerhaus (from Rackhouse Pub), 2875 Blake Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Liberati Restaurant & Brewery (Sunday), 2403 Champa Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or at cafe@westword.com. And watch for roundup of all the February action.