Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

One of Colorado's tastiest additions to the superfood movement, Whole Sol, is growing quickly. After only two years, the eatery, which specializes in smoothies, bowls, toasts and other nutrient-packed snacks and meals, is opening its third location, with a fourth on the way. The latest is in the Sloan's Lake neighborhood, at the new Lakehouse development. The new Whole Sol will be the flagship for the group, with more space and menu options than the original near Union Station or the Boulder outpost. Visit from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily if you're in need of a healthy and delicious boost. A fourth Whole Sol, at 36th and Walnut streets, is slated to open soon.

Broadway Market made some big changes when it reopened in July after more than three months of pandemic-related downtime. But two things the food hall couldn't change were its limited outdoor seating and COVID-restricted indoor capacity. With winter on its way and current restrictions capping capacity at 25 percent, the market is shutting things down again. Broadway Market left this message on its Facebook page this week:

Broadway friends and fam: We are going into hibernation mode, and will remain closed for the winter months. Our plan is to reopen in early spring, when we hope we’ll be able to once again provide the full and vibrant Broadway experience. Thank you to everyone who’s spent time with us since we reopened in July. We’ll miss you this winter, and we look forward to seeing you all back at Broadway Market in 2021.



Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings this week:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Crock Spot, 4045 Pecos Street

Bellota, 3350 Brighton Boulevard

The Ginger Pig, 4262 Lowell Boulevard

Good Bread Bake Shop, 1515 Madison Street

Lime American Cantina, 30 South Broadway

Whole Sol, 1611 Raleigh Street

Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing This Week*

Broadway Market, 950 Broadway

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Yellowbelly, 7450 West 52nd Avenue, Arvada

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.