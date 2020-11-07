Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

The Adobo food truck, serving a combination of Filipino and New Mexican cuisine, has found a second bar from which to serve food. Adobo landed at the Monkey Barrel (4401 Tejon Street) earlier this summer, and is now also cooking up tacos, burgers, wings, rice bowls, green chile and wontons filled with pork or green chiles and cheese at First Draft Taproom in RiNo. If you haven't tried chef/owner Blaine Baggao's smoked-pork green chile, you're missing out. Visit First Draft's website for hours and details.

In LoDo, Jovanina's Broken Italian has reopened eight months after closing at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Founders Jake and Jennifer Linzinmeir launched the restaurant in 2018 serving housemade pasta and wood-fired pizzas and other dishes. The cozy eatery is now open from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

And in West Highland, Brazen joins a growing number of restaurants closing for the winter. Owner Chris Sargent left this message on his restaurant's Facebook page:

First I would like to thank all of those that have supported us over the years and especially during this pandemic. It has been an honor to serve you for the past 6 years. I would also like to thank the amazing staff at BRAZEN. They have worked so very hard during these times and I am truly proud and thankful to call them colleagues. As many of you know BRAZEN is very small and because of the lack of indoor seating in addition to the colder weather, we will be closing for the season beginning this coming Sunday. We plan to reopen when patio season resumes! So come by and see us (or order takeout) today or tomorrow while we still have 2 beautiful patio days to enjoy! We hope this is not a goodbye forever, but just a see you later.



Here's our complete list of openings and closings for the week of November 2 to 8, 2020:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Adobo (at First Draft Taproom), 1309 26th Street

Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*

Jovanina's Broken Italian, 1520 Blake Street

Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing This Week*

Brazen (Sunday), 4450 West 38th Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Magnolia Cajun Dining (Sunday), 1446 South Broadway

Pasta Pasta Pasta, 185 Fillmore Street

Zephyr Lounge, 11940 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

*Or earlier but not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.