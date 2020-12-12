Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

After all the hype and the twelve-hour lines at the grand opening of In-N-Out Burger's first Colorado location on November 20, the launch of the state's third Shake Shack was positively tame.The New York City chain opened a Cherry Creek outpost at 260 Josephine Street on December 10, and will soon follow up with a freestanding spot at the Edgewater Public Market complex at 5505 West 20th Avenue.

Two new taquerias started doing business in unusual ways this week. Taki Tacos took over the kitchen at the Dive Inn on South Broadway, offering takeout and delivery, including breakfast tacos and burritos. And Alejandro Flores-Muñoz, previously co-owner of Stokes Poke, now has a delivery-only service called Combi Taco. Flores-Muñoz has been an advocate for DACA workers' rights, and recently published a book called No Papers, No Fear: You Can Do Business Here, which helps aspiring entrepreneurs navigate paperwork and government agencies while starting a business. Combi Taco has done some test runs over the past few days, and will officially debut on December 15 for online ordering.

Hank's Texas Barbecue on East Colfax Avenue is turning out Hanksmas meal packages for pick-up on December 24, but is otherwise closed until the new year. "We have decided to hibernate so that we can come back strong once this surge settles down," the barbecue joint said on its Facebook page.

Here's our complete list of openings and closings for the week of December 7 to December 13, 2020:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Combi Taco, Delivery only

Taki Takos (at the Dive Inn), 1380 South Broadway

Shake Shack, 260 Josephine Street

Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing This Week*

Hank's Texas Barbecue, 5410 East Colfax Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Tooey’s off Colfax, 1521 Marion Street

*Or earlier, and not previously repotted.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.