Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
A couple of new takeout/delivery-only options are now available to rev up your meals at home. Chicken Out offers all things chicken — hot and cold sandwiches, wings, quesadillas and other bites — from the kitchen at Inga's Alpine Tavern. And an adventurous new project called Unofficial Translation has cropped up from the minds behind Bang Up to the Elephant and Beatrice + Woodsley.
Bang Up to the Elephant has been offering Caribbean cuisine since it opened in January 2018, and last year the restaurant switched to a completely vegan menu. The new Unofficial Translation is also vegan, but the menu covers a range of what the website describes as "southern-region African and American-Asian cuisines." Ever had bunny chow? It's a South African dish comprising a hollowed-out bread bowl filled with curry. That's one of the stars of the menu (don't worry, there's no actual bunny in it), but you'll also find mapo tofu, Szechuan wings, kung pao and lo mein, all built with seitan, tofu, eggplant and other plant-based foods. Order on the Unofficial Translation website from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Here's our complete list of restaurant openings and closings from January 11 to 17, 2021:
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Chicken Out (from Inga's Alpine Tavern), 5151 Leetsdale Drive
Cumin Express, 12501 East 17th Avenue, Aurora
The Doughnut Club, 7281 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
Nak'd Neck Food Truck, mobile
The Rotary, 217 South Holly Street
Unofficial Translation (from Bang Up to the Elephant and Beatrice + Woodsley), 1310 Pearl Street and 38 South Broadway
Restaurants Closing This Week*
Pieology, 1147 Broadway
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com. And see our complete roster of restaurants that opened and closed in 2020 here.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.