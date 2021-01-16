Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

A couple of new takeout/delivery-only options are now available to rev up your meals at home. Chicken Out offers all things chicken — hot and cold sandwiches, wings, quesadillas and other bites — from the kitchen at Inga's Alpine Tavern. And an adventurous new project called Unofficial Translation has cropped up from the minds behind Bang Up to the Elephant and Beatrice + Woodsley.

Bang Up to the Elephant has been offering Caribbean cuisine since it opened in January 2018, and last year the restaurant switched to a completely vegan menu. The new Unofficial Translation is also vegan, but the menu covers a range of what the website describes as "southern-region African and American-Asian cuisines." Ever had bunny chow? It's a South African dish comprising a hollowed-out bread bowl filled with curry. That's one of the stars of the menu (don't worry, there's no actual bunny in it), but you'll also find mapo tofu, Szechuan wings, kung pao and lo mein, all built with seitan, tofu, eggplant and other plant-based foods. Order on the Unofficial Translation website from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Here's our complete list of restaurant openings and closings from January 11 to 17, 2021:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Chicken Out (from Inga's Alpine Tavern), 5151 Leetsdale Drive

Cumin Express, 12501 East 17th Avenue, Aurora

The Doughnut Club, 7281 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood

Nak'd Neck Food Truck, mobile

The Rotary, 217 South Holly Street

Unofficial Translation (from Bang Up to the Elephant and Beatrice + Woodsley), 1310 Pearl Street and 38 South Broadway

Restaurants Closing This Week*

Pieology, 1147 Broadway

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com. And see our complete roster of restaurants that opened and closed in 2020 here.