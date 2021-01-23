 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Openings and Closings |

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | January 23, 2021 | 7:42am
It's time to get Bad N' Boujee at Del Mar.EXPAND
It's time to get Bad N' Boujee at Del Mar.
Mark Antonation
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Chef Nicholas Kayser was all set to open Del Mar, the seafood follow-up to his Rooted Craft Kitchen, at Avanti Food & Beverage last November, when COVID-based restrictions became stricter. Rather than launch with no indoor seating, Del Mar was put on ice until this week. Now Kayser and his crew are ready to turn out grilled Colorado trout, clam chowder, Alaskan cod tacos and other seafood dishes, along with market-based specials (some tailored for plant-based diners) and a selection of zero-proof cocktails. If you're celebrating, set aside a few clams for the Bad N' Boujee, an ounce of sturgeon caviar served with housemade potato chips and kicked-up creme fraiche. Look for Del Mar on the ground floor of Avanti during the food hall's business hours.

In Five Points, Pandemic Donuts — the delivery only doughnut shop that has given Denver sweet comfort during difficult times — has moved in with Queen City Collective Coffee, so you can now get your doughnut fix in person. Visit Pandemic's website for hours and flavors.

Here's our complete list of restaurant openings for the week of January 18 to 24, 2021:

Related Stories

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Brockmeyer's, 6340 West Mississippi Avenue, Lakewood
Del Mar by Rooted (at Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
Hopdoddy 9+Co, 4024 East Eighth Place
Pandemic Donuts (at Queen City Collective Coffee), 2962 Welton Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.