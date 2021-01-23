Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Chef Nicholas Kayser was all set to open Del Mar, the seafood follow-up to his Rooted Craft Kitchen, at Avanti Food & Beverage last November, when COVID-based restrictions became stricter. Rather than launch with no indoor seating, Del Mar was put on ice until this week. Now Kayser and his crew are ready to turn out grilled Colorado trout, clam chowder, Alaskan cod tacos and other seafood dishes, along with market-based specials (some tailored for plant-based diners) and a selection of zero-proof cocktails. If you're celebrating, set aside a few clams for the Bad N' Boujee, an ounce of sturgeon caviar served with housemade potato chips and kicked-up creme fraiche. Look for Del Mar on the ground floor of Avanti during the food hall's business hours.

In Five Points, Pandemic Donuts — the delivery only doughnut shop that has given Denver sweet comfort during difficult times — has moved in with Queen City Collective Coffee, so you can now get your doughnut fix in person. Visit Pandemic's website for hours and flavors.

Here's our complete list of restaurant openings for the week of January 18 to 24, 2021:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Brockmeyer's, 6340 West Mississippi Avenue, Lakewood

Del Mar by Rooted (at Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street

Hopdoddy 9+Co, 4024 East Eighth Place

Pandemic Donuts (at Queen City Collective Coffee), 2962 Welton Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.