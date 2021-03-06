Every Denver Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Arcana has been one of Boulder's best restaurants since it opened five years ago, but the past year was tough for the fine-dining eatery. Rather than give up completely, it became Arcana From Afar, offering takeout food on a pay-what-you-can basis. A number of pop-ups followed, featuring regional dishes from around the world and occasional guest chefs, including Modou Jaiteh, who presented the West African cuisine of his eatery, Jacaranda, which was also part of the original lineup at Rosetta Hall.
Arcana finally ceased operations entirely just over a month ago, but the creativity and quality the kitchen was known for won't come to an end. A remodel is in the works, and the restaurant will reopen in mid-spring as Supermoon, an Asian-themed eatery under chef Samuel McCandless, who has been with Arcana for the past two years. Expect to see Supermoon rise in May.
In the meantime, here's our list of restaurant and bar openings for the week ending March 7, 2021:
Denver Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Beau Jo's pizza truck, various locations
Crock Spot, 2878 Fairfax Street
The Green Collective, 2158 West 32nd Avenue
Open (at American Bonded), 2706 Larimer Street
Denver Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Arcana, 909 Walnut Street, Boulder
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.