 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Openings and Closings |

Every Denver Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | March 6, 2021 | 9:00am
Arcana will soon become Supermoon.EXPAND
Arcana will soon become Supermoon.
Danielle Lirette
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Arcana has been one of Boulder's best restaurants since it opened five years ago, but the past year was tough for the fine-dining eatery. Rather than give up completely, it became Arcana From Afar, offering takeout food on a pay-what-you-can basis. A number of pop-ups followed, featuring regional dishes from around the world and occasional guest chefs, including Modou Jaiteh, who presented the West African cuisine of his eatery, Jacaranda, which was also part of the original lineup at Rosetta Hall.

Arcana finally ceased operations entirely just over a month ago, but the creativity and quality the kitchen was known for won't come to an end. A remodel is in the works, and the restaurant will reopen in mid-spring as Supermoon, an Asian-themed eatery under chef Samuel McCandless, who has been with Arcana for the past two years. Expect to see Supermoon rise in May.

In the meantime, here's our list of restaurant and bar openings for the week ending March 7, 2021:

Related Stories

Denver Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Beau Jo's pizza truck, various locations
Crock Spot, 2878 Fairfax Street
The Green Collective, 2158 West 32nd Avenue
Open (at American Bonded), 2706 Larimer Street

Denver Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Arcana, 909 Walnut Street, Boulder

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.