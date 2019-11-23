 


    Herban Planet
Raising Cane's is coming to Denver proper, and its competition, Slim Chickens, is now roosting in Aurora.
Raising Cane's is coming to Denver proper, and its competition, Slim Chickens, is now roosting in Aurora.
Maureen Witten

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | November 23, 2019 | 5:54am
Chicken fingers are hot — at least in Denver's suburbs, where folks flock to Raising Cane's in Centennial, Parker, Broomfield and Highlands Ranch. The chicken tender chain, out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has fingered Denver proper for its next outpost, though — specifically, 1190 South Colorado Boulevard, where it expects to open in February 2020. In the meantime, the competition is making a flap in Aurora. Slim Chickens, a similarly Southern company from Fayetteville, Arkansas, just opened at 3900 Tower Road, serving a selection of slender tenders with dipping sauces. The best thing about this new white-meat option? You can order your chicken at Slim's without ever having to utter the phrase "Three Finger Combo."

Every neighborhood needs a neighborhood Italian restaurant, and Old South Pearl Street had Palizo Italiano. But it wasn't quite what the neighbors wanted, apparently, because Palizo has closed. The restaurant left this message on its Facebook page earlier this week:

For 2 1/2 years, Palizo Italiano has been a Platt Park Neighborhood staple for Italian food in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. It is through our great team and loyal guests that we have had such a tremendous run. It saddens us to say, that our run has come to an end. Thanks to all those who have supported Palizo over the years and so many thanks to South Pearl Street and our Palizo family.

Palizo is now closed on South Pearl Street.
Palizo is now closed on South Pearl Street.
Mark Antonation

Owner Patrick Mangold-White runs several other restaurants on South Pearl, including Kaos Pizzeria, Bird and Uno Mas Taqueria, which happens to serve up one of our favorite bowls of green chile in town. All three seem to be going strong.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of November 18, 2019, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, 14245 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Chicken Rebel (Saturday), 3618 Tejon Street
Frank & Roze, 4097 East Ninth Avenue
Goku Hibachi Express, 14207 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Leevers Locavore, 2630 West 38th Avenue
Magnolia Cajun Dining, 1446 South Broadway
Pho Lang Co, 2233 South Monaco Parkway
Slim Chickens, 3900 Tower Road, Aurora

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Palizo Italiano, 1472 South Pearl Street
Snow Lab, 4360 East Evans Avenue

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

ChoLon's potstickers are coming to Stapleton.
ChoLon's potstickers are coming to Stapleton.
Courtesy ChoLon

"ChoLon Brings Dumplings to Stapleton Starting Monday"

If not for the street sign, this intersection could easily be mistaken for downtown.
If not for the street sign, this intersection could easily be mistaken for downtown.
Mark Antonation

"Frank & Roze Debuts This Friday at New 9th + CO Development"

Fox Run Cafe will soon open in the former Humble Pie space.
Fox Run Cafe will soon open in the former Humble Pie space.
Mark Antonation

"Fox Run Cafe Aims for January Opening in Former Humble Pie Space"

The Rancher has been the top seller since Chicken Rebel was founded.
The Rancher has been the top seller since Chicken Rebel was founded.
Courtesy Chicken Rebel

"Chicken Rebel Launches Its First Brick-and-Mortar This Weekend"

Leevers Locavore opened on November 21.
Leevers Locavore opened on November 21.
Mark Antonation

"Leevers Locavore Plans Opening in Time for Thanksgiving Shopping"

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know with a comment, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

