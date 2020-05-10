What's Opening and Reopening This Week

A new month has eased coronavirus restrictions, brought new funding, and a need to get back to work for many restaurants. Some of the businesses that have been closed completely since the March 17 shutdown are now starting to reopen for takeout and delivery. And other brand-new eateries are debuting despite the uncertain times. Here's what's happening around town:

Cajun Haus 1225 South Federal Boulevard

720-609-2899



Federal Boulevard just got a new seafood specialist offering Cajun-style crawfish, shrimp and crab boils along with po'boys, appetizers and sides. See the Cajun Haus website for a menu, then call for takeout.

Nest Cafe + Bar 2949 Federal Boulevard

303-390-1252



Nest Cafe + Bar is part of a new collection of wellness, beauty, fitness and food businesses called Nurture. Nurture's shops and services had planned to open to the public earlier this spring, but the mandated closings and social-distancing rules forced them to postpone. But Nest will open for pre-order and walk-up business beginning Tuesday, May 12, serving grab-and-go items, coffee, smoothies, wine and cocktails. Visit Nest's website or call to order ahead.

EXPAND The Lobby has a new takeout window for easy pick-up. Courtesy of the Lobby/Facebook

The Lobby 2191 Arapahoe Street

303-997-9911



The Lobby just installed a new takeout window and relaunched service at the beginning of May, including Sunday brunch service to go (so if you're a Mother's Day procrastinator, you could still get in on the action today). Visit the restaurant's website for online takeout and delivery orders.

TAG Restaurant Group Multiple Restaurants



Chef/restaurateur Troy Guard has launched online ordering and curbside pick-up at TAG Burger Bar (1222 Madison Street), FNG (3940 West 32nd Avenue) and two of his four Los Chingones taquerias (2463 Larimer Street and 4959 Newport Street). See the restaurant's websites for hours and menus.