All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Where there's smoke, there's fire — and the Source Hotel will be quemando when two wood-burning eateries, Safta and Smok, open this weekend. Safta is the project of New Orleans chef/restaurateur Alon Shaya, who specializes in modern Israeli cuisine, while Smok will serve oak-tinged barbecue from chef Bill Espiricueta, who honed his smoke-and-fire skills at Acorn and Oak. In addition to the two restaurants, there's the Woods, the rooftop beer bar and barrel-aging space with chef Brandon Biederman at the helm and New Belgium in charge of the brews.
In closings, Littleton said goodbye to Merle's on Wednesday but will soon welcome a second location of Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, which will take the ten-year-old eatery's place. Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of August 13 through August 19, 2018, along with links to recent and upcoming opening stories.
Restaurants Opening This Week*
Bosphorus, 3493 South Downing Street
Safta, 3330 Brighton Boulevard
Smok, 3330 Brighton Boulevard
Restaurants Closing This Week*
Delhi Darbar, 100 East 20th Avenue
Merle's of Littleton, 2609 West Main Street, Littleton
Randall's, 2217 Welton Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
"El Coqui D'Aqui Owners Will Open Big New Puerto Rican Restaurant"
"Smok Barbecue Debuts This Weekend in the Source Hotel"
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"With Ash'Kara, Juan Padro Is on Schedule for Five New 2018 Restaurants"
In addition to tracking restaurant openings and closings, we bring the latest in booze news, including brewery briefs, spirits stuff and cider house happenings. This week, Ursula Brewing ditched one of its beer names over a cease-and-desist order, while Comrade Brewing got to keep its Superpower in a similar case.
If cider is the apple of your eye, you might want to read up on St. Vrain Cidery and then head up to Longmont for some sipping.
Are there any openings or closings we missed? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!