 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
The burnt-end sandwich at Smok, which opens Saturday, August 18.EXPAND
The burnt-end sandwich at Smok, which opens Saturday, August 18.
Mark Antonation

All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | August 18, 2018 | 6:55am
AA

Where there's smoke, there's fire — and the Source Hotel will be quemando when two wood-burning eateries, Safta and Smok, open this weekend. Safta is the project of New Orleans chef/restaurateur Alon Shaya, who specializes in modern Israeli cuisine, while Smok will serve oak-tinged barbecue from chef Bill Espiricueta, who honed his smoke-and-fire skills at Acorn and Oak. In addition to the two restaurants, there's the Woods, the rooftop beer bar and barrel-aging space with chef Brandon Biederman at the helm and New Belgium in charge of the brews.

In closings, Littleton said goodbye to Merle's on Wednesday but will soon welcome a second location of Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, which will take the ten-year-old eatery's place. Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of August 13 through August 19, 2018, along with links to recent and upcoming opening stories.

Related Stories

Restaurants Opening This Week*
Bosphorus, 3493 South Downing Street
Safta, 3330 Brighton Boulevard
Smok, 3330 Brighton Boulevard

Restaurants Closing This Week*
Delhi Darbar, 100 East 20th Avenue
Merle's of Littleton, 2609 West Main Street, Littleton
Randall's, 2217 Welton Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Puerto Rico 5280 will open at the end of summer on Federal Boulevard.
Puerto Rico 5280 will open at the end of summer on Federal Boulevard.
Mark Antonation

"El Coqui D'Aqui Owners Will Open Big New Puerto Rican Restaurant"

Smok will rise at the Source Hotel on August 18.EXPAND
Smok will rise at the Source Hotel on August 18.
Mark Antonation

"Smok Barbecue Debuts This Weekend in the Source Hotel"

Chef Daniel Asher is bringing his skills to Ash'Kara this fall.EXPAND
Chef Daniel Asher is bringing his skills to Ash'Kara this fall.
Linnea Covington

"With Ash'Kara, Juan Padro Is on Schedule for Five New 2018 Restaurants"

In addition to tracking restaurant openings and closings, we bring the latest in booze news, including brewery briefs, spirits stuff and cider house happenings. This week, Ursula Brewing ditched one of its beer names over a cease-and-desist order, while Comrade Brewing got to keep its Superpower in a similar case.

If cider is the apple of your eye, you might want to read up on St. Vrain Cidery and then head up to Longmont for some sipping.

Are there any openings or closings we missed? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >