All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Where there's smoke, there's fire — and the Source Hotel will be quemando when two wood-burning eateries, Safta and Smok, open this weekend. Safta is the project of New Orleans chef/restaurateur Alon Shaya, who specializes in modern Israeli cuisine, while Smok will serve oak-tinged barbecue from chef Bill Espiricueta, who honed his smoke-and-fire skills at Acorn and Oak. In addition to the two restaurants, there's the Woods, the rooftop beer bar and barrel-aging space with chef Brandon Biederman at the helm and New Belgium in charge of the brews.

In closings, Littleton said goodbye to Merle's on Wednesday but will soon welcome a second location of Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, which will take the ten-year-old eatery's place. Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of August 13 through August 19, 2018, along with links to recent and upcoming opening stories.

Restaurants Opening This Week*

Bosphorus, 3493 South Downing Street

Safta, 3330 Brighton Boulevard

Smok, 3330 Brighton Boulevard