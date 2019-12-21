 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Chook's new chicken salad sandwich comes on a locally made croissant.EXPAND
Chook's new chicken salad sandwich comes on a locally made croissant.
Mark Antonation

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | December 21, 2019 | 7:54am
AA

This was a chicken and noodle week, with two ramen bars, Menya and Mizuumi, and two chicken joints, Chook and Vons, opening. Menya has been around town for several years in various locations, while Mizuumi is a newcomer to the Denver noodle scene. Chook just opened its second Aussie-style rotisserie chicken outpost, whereas Vons originated in Korea and brought fried and oven-baked chicken to California before moving east to Aurora.

In Parker, a trio of restaurants opened inside the brand-new Laszlo Hotel, all overseen by executive chef Leah Eveleigh, whose previous claims to fame include winning Cutthroat Kitchen in 2014, and teaching Denver about Filipino cuisine through her pop-up dinners, classes and catering business.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week starting December 16, plus links to our coverage of recent and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Bruz Off the Fax, 1495 York Street
Chook Charcoal Chicken, 4340 East Eighth Avenue
Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 3727 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge
Ladan's, 4435 South Santa Fe Drive, Englewood
Menya Noodle Bar Belmar, 450 South Teller Street, Lakewood
Mizuumi Ramen & Sake, 4225 West Colfax Avenue
Rick's Prime Steak & Seafood, The Upper Deck, and Martini's on the Half Shell (inside the Laszlo Hotel), 18595 East Mainstreet, Parker
Sunday Vinyl (Sunday, December 22), 1803 16th Street
Vons Chicken, 12101 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

Restaurants Re-opening This Week*
Bonfire Burritos (moved from 7025 South Golden Road), 2221 Ford Street, Golden

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Colt & Gray (Saturday, December 21), 1553 Platte Street
Daddy's Bar & Grill, 1120 East Sixth Avenue
Lucky Pie Pizza & Tap House, 1610 16th Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

"The Source Gets Sweet With Melted"

Whole chickens roast on the Australian rotisserie grill at Chook.EXPAND
Whole chickens roast on the Australian rotisserie grill at Chook.
Mark Antonation

"Chook Charcoal Chicken Launches Second Location"

The front entrance belies the interior.EXPAND
The front entrance belies the interior.
Jonathan Shikes

"Bruz Beers Opens Second Spot In Historic Building Off the ’Fax"

Sunday Vinyl looks out onto the train platform at Union Station.EXPAND
Sunday Vinyl looks out onto the train platform at Union Station.
Mark Antonation

"For the Record, Bobby Stuckey's New Wine Bar Opens This Sunday"

Cart-Driver uses traditional Neapolitan methods to create its pizzas.EXPAND
Cart-Driver uses traditional Neapolitan methods to create its pizzas.
Michael Emery Hecker

"A Look Inside the New LoHi Cart-Driver"

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

