Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

This was a chicken and noodle week, with two ramen bars, Menya and Mizuumi, and two chicken joints, Chook and Vons, opening. Menya has been around town for several years in various locations, while Mizuumi is a newcomer to the Denver noodle scene. Chook just opened its second Aussie-style rotisserie chicken outpost, whereas Vons originated in Korea and brought fried and oven-baked chicken to California before moving east to Aurora.

In Parker, a trio of restaurants opened inside the brand-new Laszlo Hotel, all overseen by executive chef Leah Eveleigh, whose previous claims to fame include winning Cutthroat Kitchen in 2014, and teaching Denver about Filipino cuisine through her pop-up dinners, classes and catering business.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week starting December 16, plus links to our coverage of recent and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Bruz Off the Fax, 1495 York Street

Chook Charcoal Chicken, 4340 East Eighth Avenue

Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 3727 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge

Ladan's, 4435 South Santa Fe Drive, Englewood

Menya Noodle Bar Belmar, 450 South Teller Street, Lakewood

Mizuumi Ramen & Sake, 4225 West Colfax Avenue

Rick's Prime Steak & Seafood, The Upper Deck, and Martini's on the Half Shell (inside the Laszlo Hotel), 18595 East Mainstreet, Parker

Sunday Vinyl (Sunday, December 22), 1803 16th Street

Vons Chicken, 12101 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

Restaurants Re-opening This Week*

Bonfire Burritos (moved from 7025 South Golden Road), 2221 Ford Street, Golden

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Colt & Gray (Saturday, December 21), 1553 Platte Street

Daddy's Bar & Grill, 1120 East Sixth Avenue

Lucky Pie Pizza & Tap House, 1610 16th Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Whole chickens roast on the Australian rotisserie grill at Chook.

The front entrance belies the interior.

Sunday Vinyl looks out onto the train platform at Union Station.

Cart-Driver uses traditional Neapolitan methods to create its pizzas.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.