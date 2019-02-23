 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Broadway Market is now open at 950 Broadway.EXPAND
Broadway Market is now open at 950 Broadway.
Danielle Lirette

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | February 23, 2019 | 7:59am
AA

Utah-based sandwich chain Even Stevens closed its one Denver outpost this week, vacating the new shopping center at the old St. Anthony's Hospital complex between West Colfax Avenue and Sloan's Lake. The company is known for its mission of donating one sandwich to charity for every sandwich sold. On the Even Stevens website, the company gave its reasons for choosing the Sloan's Lake location, sharing stories of "dark, light and all shades in between" of the neighborhood, including the sad tale of Roger the elephant, who stepped on a small child while performing at a long-gone amusement park.

The dark and light side of West Colfax includes the undeniable fact that the area is still a business district in transition, so closings will inevitably occur.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Here's our complete list of restaurant openings and closings for the week of February 18 through February 24, plus links to coverage of recent and upcoming openings.

Restaurants Opening This Week*
Broadway Market, 950 Broadway
 - Pizzeria Coperta
 - Mother Tongue
 - Biju's Little Curry Shop
 - Royal Rooster
 - Mondo Mini
 - Misaki on Broadway
 - Maria Empanada
 - Wonder Press
 - Miette et Chocolat
Skal (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
St. Paul Tavern, 3111 East Colfax Avenue

Restaurants Closing This Week*
Even Stevens Sandwich Shop, 4245 West Colfax Avenue

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

The Budlong Hot Chicken is landing at Zeppelin Station.
The Budlong Hot Chicken is landing at Zeppelin Station.
Linnea Covington

"Budlong Hot Chicken and Icelandic Pop-Up Come to Zeppelin Station"

Fill your own beer using Broadway Market's special glassware.EXPAND
Fill your own beer using Broadway Market's special glassware.
Danielle Lirette

"Five Things to Know About the New Broadway Market "

Tessa's breakfast sandwiches will soon be sold on East Colfax Avenue.EXPAND
Tessa's breakfast sandwiches will soon be sold on East Colfax Avenue.
Courtesy Vince Howard

"Tessa Deli Will Soon Be Slinging Sandwiches in Park Hill"

Noble Riot will take over where Greenlight Lab left off.EXPAND
Noble Riot will take over where Greenlight Lab left off.
Mark Antonation

"Nocturne's Spinoff, Noble Riot, Will Open in Former Greenlight Lab Space"

If those stories aren't enough to keep your anticipation in high gear, we recently listed twenty more restaurants and bars expected to open in the coming months. That roster includes second locations for Uncle, Cochino Taco and Cart-Driver; permanent homes for Chicken Rebel and American Grind; and new eateries like Zomo, Della Radice and Maine Shack.

We track openings and closing all year and tally the results come year-end. Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for all of 2018, in case you missed something.

Have you spotted any openings or closings not on this list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: