Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Utah-based sandwich chain Even Stevens closed its one Denver outpost this week, vacating the new shopping center at the old St. Anthony's Hospital complex between West Colfax Avenue and Sloan's Lake. The company is known for its mission of donating one sandwich to charity for every sandwich sold. On the Even Stevens website, the company gave its reasons for choosing the Sloan's Lake location, sharing stories of "dark, light and all shades in between" of the neighborhood, including the sad tale of Roger the elephant, who stepped on a small child while performing at a long-gone amusement park.
The dark and light side of West Colfax includes the undeniable fact that the area is still a business district in transition, so closings will inevitably occur.
Here's our complete list of restaurant openings and closings for the week of February 18 through February 24, plus links to coverage of recent and upcoming openings.
Restaurants Opening This Week*
Broadway Market, 950 Broadway
- Pizzeria Coperta
- Mother Tongue
- Biju's Little Curry Shop
- Royal Rooster
- Mondo Mini
- Misaki on Broadway
- Maria Empanada
- Wonder Press
- Miette et Chocolat
Skal (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
St. Paul Tavern, 3111 East Colfax Avenue
Restaurants Closing This Week*
Even Stevens Sandwich Shop, 4245 West Colfax Avenue
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
"Budlong Hot Chicken and Icelandic Pop-Up Come to Zeppelin Station"
"Five Things to Know About the New Broadway Market "
"Tessa Deli Will Soon Be Slinging Sandwiches in Park Hill"
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"Nocturne's Spinoff, Noble Riot, Will Open in Former Greenlight Lab Space"
If those stories aren't enough to keep your anticipation in high gear, we recently listed twenty more restaurants and bars expected to open in the coming months. That roster includes second locations for Uncle, Cochino Taco and Cart-Driver; permanent homes for Chicken Rebel and American Grind; and new eateries like Zomo, Della Radice and Maine Shack.
We track openings and closing all year and tally the results come year-end. Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for all of 2018, in case you missed something.
Have you spotted any openings or closings not on this list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!