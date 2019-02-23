Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Utah-based sandwich chain Even Stevens closed its one Denver outpost this week, vacating the new shopping center at the old St. Anthony's Hospital complex between West Colfax Avenue and Sloan's Lake. The company is known for its mission of donating one sandwich to charity for every sandwich sold. On the Even Stevens website, the company gave its reasons for choosing the Sloan's Lake location, sharing stories of "dark, light and all shades in between" of the neighborhood, including the sad tale of Roger the elephant, who stepped on a small child while performing at a long-gone amusement park.

The dark and light side of West Colfax includes the undeniable fact that the area is still a business district in transition, so closings will inevitably occur.