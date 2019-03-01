Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Fish N Beer uses paella pans for its new chilled seafood platters.

Restaurateur Kevin Morrison says the fire that closed his RiNo seafood house, Fish N Beer, last fall only did enough damage to burn a small hole in the ceiling. But months of inspections and replacement of water-damaged equipment on the rooftop ensued, and only now is the restaurant ready to relaunch. Soft opening are happening on Friday an Saturday (March 1 and 2), before a grand-reopening takes place on Monday, March 4. Expect a few new dishes to accompany returning favorites like the seasonal Buffalo blowfish tails.

"We went a little more Southern with this menu," Morrison explains. From the ocean, indulge in new chilled seafood platters that come in three sizes: The Old Man & the Sea, Perfect Storm and Moby Dick (which feeds six to nine adults). Kansas City-style ribs and smoked bologna sliders add fun finger food for those who aren't into fish.

In other seafood news, the team that launched Sushi Ronin in LoHi and Izakaya Ronin in RiNo recently targeted another hot new restaurant neighborhood: Highlands Ranch. The new joint, 47 Ronin Sushi & Spirits, is now serving temaki (sushi hand rolls) and other Japanese fare in the same shopping center as new outposts of Shake Shack, Torchy's Taco's, Next Door American Eatery, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Old Chicago. That's quite a range of options for nearby residents who until recently had only rolling fields to look at.