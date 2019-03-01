 


Fish N Beer uses paella pans for its new chilled seafood platters.
Fish N Beer uses paella pans for its new chilled seafood platters.
Mark Antonation

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | March 1, 2019 | 6:56am
AA

Restaurateur Kevin Morrison says the fire that closed his RiNo seafood house, Fish N Beer, last fall only did enough damage to burn a small hole in the ceiling. But months of inspections and replacement of water-damaged equipment on the rooftop ensued, and only now is the restaurant ready to relaunch. Soft opening are happening on Friday an Saturday (March 1 and 2), before a grand-reopening takes place on Monday, March 4. Expect a few new dishes to accompany returning favorites like the seasonal Buffalo blowfish tails.

"We went a little more Southern with this menu," Morrison explains. From the ocean, indulge in new chilled seafood platters that come in three sizes: The Old Man & the Sea, Perfect Storm and Moby Dick (which feeds six to nine adults). Kansas City-style ribs and smoked bologna sliders add fun finger food for those who aren't into fish.

In other seafood news, the team that launched Sushi Ronin in LoHi and Izakaya Ronin in RiNo recently targeted another hot new restaurant neighborhood: Highlands Ranch. The new joint, 47 Ronin Sushi & Spirits, is now serving temaki (sushi hand rolls) and other Japanese fare in the same shopping center as new outposts of Shake Shack, Torchy's Taco's, Next Door American Eatery, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Old Chicago. That's quite a range of options for nearby residents who until recently had only rolling fields to look at.

Here's a complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of February 25 through March 3, 2019, plus links to coverage of upcoming openings.

Buffalo blowfish tails are back — and so is Fish N Beer.
Buffalo blowfish tails are back — and so is Fish N Beer.
Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
47 Ronin Sushi & Spirits, 1525 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
Asuka Ramen & Poke, 5131 S Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village
CommonGrounds Cafe and Workspace, 1890 Wynkoop Street
Launch Espresso Food Spirits, 18455 West Colfax Avenue, Golden
Vice Kitchen Whiskey Wine, 18445 West Colfax Avenue, Golden
Watda Pho, 501 West Hampden Avenue, Englewood

Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*
Fish N Beer (reopening after fire damage), 3510 Larimer Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
The Humble Pie Store, 3550 East Colfax Avenue

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Govnr's Park Tavern held one last bash on November 11.
Govnr's Park Tavern held one last bash on November 11.
Danielle Lirette

"Carboy Winery Takes Over Former Govnr's Park and Lala's Spaces"

Rita's Law is moving into a new space at 2209 Welton Street.
Rita's Law is moving into a new space at 2209 Welton Street.
Mark Antonation

"Rita's Law Will Open This Spring on Welton Street"

Thai cashew chicken is a new weekly special from Kelley and Ping.
Thai cashew chicken is a new weekly special from Kelley and Ping.
Courtesy Kelley and Ping

"Kelley and Ping Comes to Boulder After 25 Years in New York City"

A rendering of the Denver Hose House No. 1 and a hotel to be built around it.
A rendering of the Denver Hose House No. 1 and a hotel to be built around it.
Courtesy Jonathan Nathan Strohe

"Upcoming Hose House Eatery Takes Name From Historic Firefighter"

Courtesy Kabod Coffee

"Kabod Coffee Will Bring Ethiopian Flavor to Denver International Airport"

We're coming up on our Best of Denver issue for 2019, and to prepare, we've been looking at the best restaurants and dishes in a number of categories. So far this year, we've eaten the at best Ethiopian and Chinese restaurants, sampled the best chicken wings, old-school steaks and dim sum, and found the best spots to bring kids or to chow down on bar snacks.

Looking for even more recommendations? Here's our Eat Here list of the 100 Denver restaurants we can't live without.

Have you spotted any other restaurant or bar openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

