 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
There was lots of screaming for ice cream this week.EXPAND
There was lots of screaming for ice cream this week.
Linnea Covington

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | July 6, 2019 | 6:51am
AA

This was a good week to beat the heat, with new ice cream shops and bars popping up around town. Washington Park residents got in their licks at the second iteration of Frozen Matter, while folks are lining up today for a look inside the new Little Man Ice Cream Factory, which makes Willy Wonka look like a candy ass.
If you find liquor quicker, Boulder's first cider house debuted with the apt name BOCO Cider. And if you need something a little stiffer, the new Alamo Draft House Westminster has its own cocktail lounge called Pandora's Box.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings this week, plus links to current and upcoming activity.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
BOCO Cider, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Boulder
Freshens Fresh Food Studio, Denver International Airport, Concourse A
Frozen Matter Washington Park, 1060 South Gaylord Street
Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 West Colfax Avenue
Pandora's Box (at Alamo Draft House), 8905 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster
Rocky Flats Bar & Grill, Highway 93, Golden

Related Stories

Restaurants and Bars Closed Temporarily
The Denver Tea Room & Coffee Saloon, 1450 South Broadway (for annual maintenance)

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Tenya Japanese Soul Food, 3901 Tennyson Street

*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.

Uncle is opening this month in the Wrigley on Penn building.EXPAND
Uncle is opening this month in the Wrigley on Penn building.
Mark Antonation

"Tommy Lee's Second Uncle Slated for Mid-July Opening"

Hapa will be off line for about two months in Cherry Creek.EXPAND
Hapa will be off line for about two months in Cherry Creek.
Cassandra Kotnik

"Hapa Sushi Cherry Creek Is Closing — To Move Two Blocks Away"

Frozen Matter is now open on South Gaylord Street in the Washington Park neighborhood.EXPAND
Frozen Matter is now open on South Gaylord Street in the Washington Park neighborhood.
Courtesy Frozen Matter

"Frozen Matter Unveils Cool New Wash Park Ice Cream Shop"

Eggs, bacon, peppers and more top charcoal-infused rice grits in the Coal Bowl.
Eggs, bacon, peppers and more top charcoal-infused rice grits in the Coal Bowl.
Courtesy Coal Mine Kitchen

"Coal Mine Kitchen's Dishes Are Colored With Local History"

Voodoo Doughnut celebrates opening day on South Broadway.EXPAND
Voodoo Doughnut celebrates opening day on South Broadway.
Aaron Thackeray

"Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in June 2019"

Newer is not necessarily better. We celebrate the city's storied eateries, too — like Chef Zorba's Authentic Greek Cuisine, which just turned orty earlier this year. Or Ogden Street South, which still draws karaoke singers after nearly 35 years in business. And you won't find many craft breweries in the U.S. as old as Great Divide, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last month.

But if you feel the allure of the shiny and new, we've got just what you need. Check out our June roundup of new restaurants and bars for the month (along with those that closed).

Have you spotted any openings or closing that aren't on this week's list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >