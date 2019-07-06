Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

There was lots of screaming for ice cream this week.

This was a good week to beat the heat, with new ice cream shops and bars popping up around town. Washington Park residents got in their licks at the second iteration of Frozen Matter, while folks are lining up today for a look inside the new Little Man Ice Cream Factory, which makes Willy Wonka look like a candy ass.

If you find liquor quicker, Boulder's first cider house debuted with the apt name BOCO Cider. And if you need something a little stiffer, the new Alamo Draft House Westminster has its own cocktail lounge called Pandora's Box.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings this week, plus links to current and upcoming activity.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

BOCO Cider, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Boulder

Freshens Fresh Food Studio, Denver International Airport, Concourse A

Frozen Matter Washington Park, 1060 South Gaylord Street

Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 West Colfax Avenue

Pandora's Box (at Alamo Draft House), 8905 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster

Rocky Flats Bar & Grill, Highway 93, Golden

Restaurants and Bars Closed Temporarily

The Denver Tea Room & Coffee Saloon, 1450 South Broadway (for annual maintenance)

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Tenya Japanese Soul Food, 3901 Tennyson Street

*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.

EXPAND Uncle is opening this month in the Wrigley on Penn building. Mark Antonation

"Tommy Lee's Second Uncle Slated for Mid-July Opening"



EXPAND Hapa will be off line for about two months in Cherry Creek. Cassandra Kotnik

"Hapa Sushi Cherry Creek Is Closing — To Move Two Blocks Away"



EXPAND Frozen Matter is now open on South Gaylord Street in the Washington Park neighborhood. Courtesy Frozen Matter

"Frozen Matter Unveils Cool New Wash Park Ice Cream Shop"



Eggs, bacon, peppers and more top charcoal-infused rice grits in the Coal Bowl. Courtesy Coal Mine Kitchen

"Coal Mine Kitchen's Dishes Are Colored With Local History"



EXPAND Voodoo Doughnut celebrates opening day on South Broadway. Aaron Thackeray

"Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in June 2019"

Newer is not necessarily better. We celebrate the city's storied eateries, too — like Chef Zorba's Authentic Greek Cuisine, which just turned orty earlier this year. Or Ogden Street South, which still draws karaoke singers after nearly 35 years in business. And you won't find many craft breweries in the U.S. as old as Great Divide, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last month.

But if you feel the allure of the shiny and new, we've got just what you need. Check out our June roundup of new restaurants and bars for the month (along with those that closed).

Have you spotted any openings or closing that aren't on this week's list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.