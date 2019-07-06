Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

This was a good week to beat the heat, with new ice cream shops and bars popping up around town. Washington Park residents got in their licks at the second iteration of Frozen Matter, while folks are lining up today for a look inside the new Little Man Ice Cream Factory, which makes Willy Wonka look like a candy ass.
If you find liquor quicker, Boulder's first cider house debuted with the apt name BOCO Cider. And if you need something a little stiffer, the new Alamo Draft House Westminster has its own cocktail lounge called Pandora's Box.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings this week, plus links to current and upcoming activity.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
BOCO Cider, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Boulder
Freshens Fresh Food Studio, Denver International Airport, Concourse A
Frozen Matter Washington Park, 1060 South Gaylord Street
Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 West Colfax Avenue
Pandora's Box (at Alamo Draft House), 8905 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster
Rocky Flats Bar & Grill, Highway 93, Golden
Restaurants and Bars Closed Temporarily
The Denver Tea Room & Coffee Saloon, 1450 South Broadway (for annual maintenance)
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Tenya Japanese Soul Food, 3901 Tennyson Street
*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.
Newer is not necessarily better. We celebrate the city's storied eateries, too — like Chef Zorba's Authentic Greek Cuisine, which just turned orty earlier this year. Or Ogden Street South, which still draws karaoke singers after nearly 35 years in business. And you won't find many craft breweries in the U.S. as old as Great Divide, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last month.
But if you feel the allure of the shiny and new, we've got just what you need. Check out our June roundup of new restaurants and bars for the month (along with those that closed).
Have you spotted any openings or closing that aren't on this week's list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
