Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

The locals will no longer be gathering at Shelby's.

As we reported in April, Shelby's was slated to close sometime in June, as the building had been sold to a Canadian development firm that plans to knock down downtown's last remaining free-standing bar and put up a pair of high-rise buildings on the property. That day came last week, when the bar closed for good. Shelby's served downtown for more than forty years, and before that the joint was called the Pink Lady. In 2016, Esquire included the watering hole in a roundup of the "18 Best Bars in America" — hyperbole for sure, but Shelby's will certainly be among the most lamented closings of 2019.

Meanwhile, another bar has risen from the dead. Hidden Idol, the tiki bar above Southside Kitchen and Bar, which closed on East Colfax two weeks ago, has reopened in Jefferson Park. Owner John Elliott took over the space vacated by Mackinzie's Cocktails & Wine in the River Clay apartment complex. While a complete list of tropical cocktails hasn't been published, Corpse Revivers and Zombies certainly seem appropriate. Hidden Idol is now open from 3 p.m. every day but Monday, including this coming Fourth of July.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of June 24-30, plus links to coverage of recent and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

AOI Sushi & Izakaya, 3303 30th Street, Boulder

Hidden Idol, 2240 Clay Street

Norm's Deli (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Post Oak Barbecue, 4000 Tennyson Street

Smiley's, 15800 West Colfax Avenue, Golden

Thirsty 30 Craft Kitchen & Tap, 5428 South Parker Road, Aurora

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Bones (Saturday), 701 Grant Street

Shelby's Bar & Grill, 519 18th Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Chef Merlin Verrier is bring international street food to Avanti. The Kitchen

BOCO makes unfiltered, naturally carbonated ciders in Boulder. BOCO Cider

EXPAND Smoked brisket is the specialty of the house at Post Oak. Courtesy Post Oak Barbecue

Smiley's comes to Golden from the family that runs State 38 Distillery. Courtesy Smiley's

EXPAND Bones is closing June 29 and will reopen as Lou's Food Bar. Mark Antonation

Have you spotted any other openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.