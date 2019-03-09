Every Denver Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

When you have wheels, it's only a matter of time before you've just gotta roll. James Diaz, owner and pit master of TRU Colotexmex Bar-B-Que & Catering, the mobile barbecue trailer that was more or less permanently parked at 599 West Littleton Boulevard (in the parking lot of Pyramid Liquors) in Littleton, has hit the road. TRU's brand of Tex-Mex brisket, ribs, tri-tip and chicken — all imbued with the deep aroma of mesquite smoke — landed the trailer on our lists of favorite barbecue joints around town over the past couple of years. But Diaz says he's looking for new opportunities in Oklahoma, so we've tasted the last of the Austin native's ’cue here in Colorado.

Denver's loss is Oklahoma's gain, but fortunately, we have an Oklahoma native making great barbecue right here. Terry Walsh, owner of Rolling Smoke BBQ, is one of ten pit masters on our 2019 list of the best barbecue in Denver. After you've perused the other winners, take a look at our photo guide to great barbecue around the city.

Here's our complete list of Denver restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of March 4-10, 2019, plus links to other recent and upcoming openings and closings: