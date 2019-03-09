Every Denver Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

When you have wheels, it's only a matter of time before you've just gotta roll. James Diaz, owner and pit master of TRU Colotexmex Bar-B-Que & Catering, the mobile barbecue trailer that was more or less permanently parked at 599 West Littleton Boulevard (in the parking lot of Pyramid Liquors) in Littleton, has hit the road. TRU's brand of Tex-Mex brisket, ribs, tri-tip and chicken — all imbued with the deep aroma of mesquite smoke — landed the trailer on our lists of favorite barbecue joints around town over the past couple of years. But Diaz says he's looking for new opportunities in Oklahoma, so we've tasted the last of the Austin native's ’cue here in Colorado.
Denver's loss is Oklahoma's gain, but fortunately, we have an Oklahoma native making great barbecue right here. Terry Walsh, owner of Rolling Smoke BBQ, is one of ten pit masters on our 2019 list of the best barbecue in Denver. After you've perused the other winners, take a look at our photo guide to great barbecue around the city.
Here's our complete list of Denver restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of March 4-10, 2019, plus links to other recent and upcoming openings and closings:
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
The Budlong Hot Chicken (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
FlyteCo Brewing, 4499 West 38th Avenue
Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing This Week*
Atelier by Radex, 2011 East 17th Avenue (owing to fire)
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
TRU Colotexmex Bar-B-Cue and Catering, 599 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
We do more than just chew rib bones around here; we're continuously looking for the best of every kind of food in town, whether it's at brunch, Ethiopian restaurants or our favorite wing stops. If you want make your own opinion heard, cast your vote for all your favorite restaurants in our Best of Denver 2019 Readers' Poll.
To refresh your memory, here are the readers' and our editors' picks for the Best of Denver 2018. And last fall we also shared Eat Here: the best, most iconic and most interesting eateries in Denver — all the restaurants we can't live without.
Have you spotted any restaurant or bar openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
