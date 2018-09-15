Puerto Rico 5280 — And Every Other Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

Combine the bold colors and flavors of Puerto Rico with the Colorado lifestyle and you have Puerto Rico 5280, the new restaurant and club from the owners of El Coqui D'aqui, which closed earlier this year on South Colorado Boulevard so that Alex and Diana Rivera could move their establishment into a bigger location. Now with enough room for live music, DJs and dancing, Puerto Rico 5280 also has a full bar with multiple tap handles and Caribbean cocktails. Although the former tenant at 3109 South Federal Boulevard, Brewshine BBQ, didn't last long, the Riveras have built up a loyal following of fellow transplants who drive from all over the region to eat Puerto Rican cuisine and, now, to dance the night away.
The rest of the week also welcomed Chow Morso Osteria, the second restaurant from the team behind Barolo Grill; Squared Pizza + Beer, a combination Detroit-style pizzeria and taproom for Boulder Beer; and Zig Zag Smokin' Burger, the replacement for Gunther Toody's from the same company.
The Old Spaghetti Factory is winding down its long tenure downtown. Lunches have already ceased, and the eatery will close for good after dinner on Sunday, September 16. Fans can still find the same food and old-timey atmosphere at the company's Westminster branch at 9145 Sheridan Boulevard.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of September 10-16, 2108, plus links to our coverage of recent and upcoming debuts and shutters:
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Albasha Grill, 2260 South Quebec Street
Chow Morso Osteria, 1500 Wynkoop Street
Happy Cafe, 945 South Federal Boulevard
Puerto Rico 5280, 3109 Federal Boulevard
Squared Pizza + Beer, 1123 Walnut Street, Boulder
Zig Zag Smokin' Burger, 9220 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Old Spaghetti Factory (Sunday), 1215 18th Street
Thai Street Food, 11650 Montview Boulevard, Aurora
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
In addition to news of openings and closings and explorations of the food scenes of Denver's neighborhoods and suburbs, we also delve into the community side of food in Denver. Have you wondered about the adverse affects on food production from long-term industrial activity in Globeville? Turns out that backyard gardening is still possible in a former Superfund cleanup site. And in a food-and-music connection, we see how Illegal Pete's keeps touring bands fed and watered for free.
