Puerto Rico 5280 — And Every Other Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

Combine the bold colors and flavors of Puerto Rico with the Colorado lifestyle and you have Puerto Rico 5280, the new restaurant and club from the owners of El Coqui D'aqui, which closed earlier this year on South Colorado Boulevard so that Alex and Diana Rivera could move their establishment into a bigger location. Now with enough room for live music, DJs and dancing, Puerto Rico 5280 also has a full bar with multiple tap handles and Caribbean cocktails. Although the former tenant at 3109 South Federal Boulevard, Brewshine BBQ, didn't last long, the Riveras have built up a loyal following of fellow transplants who drive from all over the region to eat Puerto Rican cuisine and, now, to dance the night away.

The rest of the week also welcomed Chow Morso Osteria, the second restaurant from the team behind Barolo Grill; Squared Pizza + Beer, a combination Detroit-style pizzeria and taproom for Boulder Beer; and Zig Zag Smokin' Burger, the replacement for Gunther Toody's from the same company.

The Old Spaghetti Factory is winding down its long tenure downtown. Lunches have already ceased, and the eatery will close for good after dinner on Sunday, September 16. Fans can still find the same food and old-timey atmosphere at the company's Westminster branch at 9145 Sheridan Boulevard.