Every Denver Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

In 2016, Boone's Tavern owner Brian Midtbo transformed his University of Denver sports bar into a slightly more upscale watering hole called the Rosedale. Two years earlier, he had portioned off part of Boone's and turned it into a neigbhorhood bistro called Atticus. While Boone's in its heyday was regularly packed with raucous college kids, its replacements were a little more sedate. This week both Atticus and the Rosedale closed, although Midtbo's other eatery, Blackbird Public House, remains open not too far way in West Washington Park. Competition has grown in the Rosedale neighborhood over the past couple of years, especially with the Post Brewing Co. coming to South Broadway. And over on South Pearl Street, new eateries and old favorites continue to draw the neighborhood.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of September 17 through September 22, 2018, plus links to our original coverage and upcoming openings and closings.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Brew Culture, 3620 West Colfax Avenue
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Atticus, 1115 East Evans Avenue
The Rosedale, 1135 East Evans Avenue
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Every week, we tally the openings and closings around town; we serve up a list of all the action at the end of each month. Watch for the September totals on October 1.
And every day, we continue to search out the best the city has to offer in restaurants, whether new or old. This week, restaurant critic Gretchen Kurtz got in the spirit at the Family Jones House of Spirits, which opened last November. In recent weeks, she's also reviewed the venerable Ship Tavern, the considerably younger Bacon Social House, and the months-old Super Mega Bien.
Is there a restaurant you'd like to see Gretchen review? Have you spotted any openings or closings that we may have missed? Let us know in a comment or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
