Atticus and its sibling bar next door, the Rosedale, are now closed.EXPAND
Atticus and its sibling bar next door, the Rosedale, are now closed.
Chelsea Keeney

Every Denver Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | September 22, 2018 | 6:54am
AA

In 2016, Boone's Tavern owner Brian Midtbo transformed his University of Denver sports bar into a slightly more upscale watering hole called the Rosedale. Two years earlier, he had portioned off part of Boone's and turned it into a neigbhorhood bistro called Atticus. While Boone's in its heyday was regularly packed with raucous college kids, its replacements were a little more sedate. This week both Atticus and the Rosedale closed, although Midtbo's other eatery, Blackbird Public House, remains open not too far way in West Washington Park. Competition has grown in the Rosedale neighborhood over the past couple of years, especially with the Post Brewing Co. coming to South Broadway. And over on South Pearl Street, new eateries and old favorites continue to draw the neighborhood.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of September 17 through September 22, 2018, plus links to our original coverage and upcoming openings and closings.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Brew Culture, 3620 West Colfax Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Atticus, 1115 East Evans Avenue
The Rosedale, 1135 East Evans Avenue

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Inside West Colfax Avenue's newest coffee and kombucha bar.EXPAND
Inside West Colfax Avenue's newest coffee and kombucha bar.
Courtesy Brew Culture

"Coffee and Kombucha Make Perfect Pair at Brew Culture"

Inside West Colfax Avenue's newest coffee and kombucha bar.EXPAND
Inside West Colfax Avenue's newest coffee and kombucha bar.
Courtesy Brew Culture

"Uchi Denver Targets October 4 Opening in RiNo"

Capturing the essence of European tradition is a pressing matter at LeRoux.EXPAND
Capturing the essence of European tradition is a pressing matter at LeRoux.
Mark Antonation

"Big Changes for Lon Symensma's Cho77, BorraCho and LeRoux"

The Happy Cafe Special has garlic chives, squid and dried shrimp in a mild sauce.EXPAND
The Happy Cafe Special has garlic chives, squid and dried shrimp in a mild sauce.
Mark Antonation

"Happy Cafe Adds to Federal Boulevard's Hong Kong Cuisine Options"

Gunther Toody's is now two separate restaurants owned and operated by the same family.EXPAND
Gunther Toody's is now two separate restaurants owned and operated by the same family.
Maureen Witten

"Gunther Toody's Space Becomes Two Separate Restaurants Under One Family"

Every week, we tally the openings and closings around town; we serve up a list of all the action at the end of each month. Watch for the September totals on October 1.

And every day, we continue to search out the best the city has to offer in restaurants, whether new or old. This week, restaurant critic Gretchen Kurtz got in the spirit at the Family Jones House of Spirits, which opened last November. In recent weeks, she's also reviewed the venerable Ship Tavern, the considerably younger Bacon Social House, and the months-old Super Mega Bien.

Is there a restaurant you'd like to see Gretchen review? Have you spotted any openings or closings that we may have missed? Let us know in a comment or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

