    Herban Planet
The Dairy Queen at 2205 South Broadway is now closed.
The Dairy Queen at 2205 South Broadway is now closed.
Mark Antonation

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | September 28, 2019 | 8:39am
Dairy Queens don't get much attention in Denver's trendy restaurant scene, what with big names like Shake Shack and In-N-Out Burger coming to town, and neighborhoods getting locally owned soft-serve joints like Dang in Park Hill. Still, it's kind of sad to see a vacant Dairy Queen, knowing that you won't be able to pull up for a dip cone or Blizzard.

Such is the case at 2205 South Broadway, where a for-lease sign is now up, and only a ghostly shadow of the chain's familiar red-and-white sign remains. The funky drive-through sure would make a great location for an up-and-coming Denver restaurateur, though, as long as they don't mess with the building's charm, a holdout from an era when fast-food chains dominated the landscape.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Asuka Ramen & Poke, 1931 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater
Berkeley Park Sushi Co., 4404 Yates Street
Gattara, 1776 Grant Street

Restaurants Temporarily Closing This Week
Call (closing Sunday for expansion project), 2845 Larimer Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Dairy Queen, 2205 South Broadway
La Casa Del Rey, 7035 East 72nd Avenue, Commerce City
Miyabi Jr., 7400 East Hampden Avenue
Randolph's Restaurant & Bar, 1776 Grant Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Follow the smell of wood smoke to AJ's.
Follow the smell of wood smoke to AJ's.
Mark Antonation

"AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q Reopens Dining Room After Meeting City Demands"

Chef/restaurateur Troy Guard is setting his sights on beer.
Chef/restaurateur Troy Guard is setting his sights on beer.
Danielle Lirette

"Troy Guard Building New Brewery-Food Hall in the Denver Tech Center"

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week
Courtesy Brewers Co-Hop

"Renegade and Good River Merge, Will Open Third Location in Arvada"

These beefy burritos will soon be served in Park Hill.
These beefy burritos will soon be served in Park Hill.
Courtesy Illegal Pete's

"Illegal Pete's Up Next for Oneida Park Development in Park Hill"

Scottish salmon nigiri and a lobster hand roll at the new Berkeley Park Sushi Co.
Scottish salmon nigiri and a lobster hand roll at the new Berkeley Park Sushi Co.
Mark Antonation

"Berkeley Park Sushi Co. Marks Third Location for Chef Bradford Kim"

Next week we'll publish our Restaurant Roll Call for September, a summary of all the action over the month. Here's the Restaurant Roll Call for August.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

