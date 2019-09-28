Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

The Dairy Queen at 2205 South Broadway is now closed.

Dairy Queens don't get much attention in Denver's trendy restaurant scene, what with big names like Shake Shack and In-N-Out Burger coming to town, and neighborhoods getting locally owned soft-serve joints like Dang in Park Hill. Still, it's kind of sad to see a vacant Dairy Queen, knowing that you won't be able to pull up for a dip cone or Blizzard.

Such is the case at 2205 South Broadway, where a for-lease sign is now up, and only a ghostly shadow of the chain's familiar red-and-white sign remains. The funky drive-through sure would make a great location for an up-and-coming Denver restaurateur, though, as long as they don't mess with the building's charm, a holdout from an era when fast-food chains dominated the landscape.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week, plus links to coverage of current and upcoming activity.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Asuka Ramen & Poke, 1931 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater

Berkeley Park Sushi Co., 4404 Yates Street

Gattara, 1776 Grant Street

Restaurants Temporarily Closing This Week

Call (closing Sunday for expansion project), 2845 Larimer Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Dairy Queen, 2205 South Broadway

La Casa Del Rey, 7035 East 72nd Avenue, Commerce City

Miyabi Jr., 7400 East Hampden Avenue

Randolph's Restaurant & Bar, 1776 Grant Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Next week we'll publish our Restaurant Roll Call for September, a summary of all the action over the month. Here's the Restaurant Roll Call for August.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.